Welcome to the Eurosport World Cup roundtable extravaganza! With the World Cup less than two weeks away we are getting together our European experts to get their thoughts on a variety of topics ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year.

This week, we want to know, who will be the winners of the Golden Boot and the Golden Glove? Let's get to it.

Eurosport UK - England built to give Kane goalscoring chances, Alisson to break curse

Golden Boot - Harry Kane (England)

Although my heart says it might be Lionel Messi in (surely) his last World Cup, everything in my head says it will be Harry Kane. In every single one of the big teams there is either a) players competing for goals (Argentina, France, Brazil) or b) no obvious goalscorer (Spain and Germany) or concerns over fitness/form or how far the team will go (Belgium, Netherlands and Portugal).

England should really at least reach the quarter-finals and the entire team is built around getting Kane in goalscoring chances. He was the joint-top scorer in European qualifying with 12 goals and has been in fantastic form for Tottenham Hotspur. Kane just seems the logical choice

Golden Glove - Alisson (Brazil)

Quiz question: do you know the last time a non-European goalkeeper won the golden glove at a World Cup? It was all the way back at Italia 90 when Costa Rica's Luis Gabelo Conejo and Argentina's Sergio Goycochea shared the award. A Brazilian goalkeeper has never won it. But we're tipping Alisson Becker to break that curse.

In 17 qualifying games Brazil conceded just five goals. The back five has become one of the most important parts of the team. PSG captain Marquinhos and the ageless Thiago Silva have played together for years and their partnership is rock solid.

Having Eder Militao as a back-up would be the envy of most international teams. Who plays at full-back is a little less certain but the options are there with Alex Telles, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Emerson Royal and Militao. Having shields like Fabinho, Fred and Casemiro in front doesn't hurt either.

Pete Sharland

Harry Kane a segno su rigore in Inghilterra-Germania - Nations League 2022-23 Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport Italy - Messi will do 'something special', Brazil can count on their defence

Golden Boot - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi is finally back at his real level in this season, with 12 goals and 13 assists in 17 games so far for Paris Saint-Germain. It’s going to be his ‘last dance’ at the World Cup.

We have this feeling that he will finally do something special for his nation. We don’t know if Argentina will win the World Cup, but we have a feeling that Messi will do something special.

Golden Glove - Alisson (Brazil)

Brazil have a very, very strong defensive unit. They have been outstanding in their qualifying run in the South American group, conceding just five goals in 17 games. They are one of the teams that can truly win this Word Cup, and are arguably the favourites.

Alisson is a great goalkeeper and in front of him he will count on experienced players such as Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and so on. Plus, they can also count on some very good defensive midfielders as well, Casemiro above anyone else.

What you have is an experienced, strong team, already tested and already proved to be super solid. Why should it be different in Qatar?

Simone Eterno

Lionel Messi im Dress der argentinischen Nationalmannschaft Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport Germany - Messi to star, Alisson rather than Neuer

Golden Boot - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

I would also bet on Lionel Messi. It's his last World Cup, he's currently in good form and plays for a country that is one of the favourites at every World Cup.

Argentina are in a relatively easy group if things go normally. Especially against Saudi Arabia, Messi can lay a foundation for the Golden Boot.

I still remember Miroslav Klose, who came second behind Ronaldo in the 2002 World Cup, because Ronaldo scored three goals against Saudi Arabia in the first game alone.

Golden Glove - Alisson (Brazil)

Normally I would bet on Manuel Neuer, but I don't rate the Germany that highly this year. In addition, he is currently taking a break because of a shoulder injury. He should be fit for the World Cup, but you have to wait and see if he still has problems.

Therefore, I'll say Alisson. As my colleagues have already explained, he has a good defence in front of him and is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Besides, Brazil is a big favourite for the World Cup title from my point of view. There's a saying: a good attack wins games, a good defence wins championships.

Dennis Melzer

Alisson Becker of Brazil greets fans prior to a match between Brazil and Chile as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier on March 24, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport Spain - Mbappe will 'carry' France, Neuer to be at his peak once more

Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe will arrive at this World Cup as the one true leader of France, who are among many favourites to win the title. The last 12 months have been a real confirmation of the talent Mbappe has, so he can - and I believe, will - carry the weight of leading France into the final stages of the World Cup.

His start of the season has been unbelievable so one should imagine him continuing to have these performances in Qatar.

Golden glove - Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Germany are always very likely to be in the final stages of the World Cup and Manuel Neuer is very well known as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

His start of the season at Bayern Munich has proved that he will get to play at what might be his last World Cup in the peak of his career. This, alongside the fact that he will count on the defensive help of players like Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule or Joshua Kimmich can be key for him to win the Golden Glove.

Felix Martin

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 6 group H football match between Juventus Turin and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Juventus stadium in Turin on November 2, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport France - Neymar at a crazy level, Alisson can make it a double for Brazil

Golden Boot - Neymar

Since no one has been crowned golden boot two times in the World Cup history, I would say that Harry Kane won't be winning this one. I will bet on Neymar. A bit like a James Rodriguez in 2014, I think a 10 will be the one. With Paris, he plays at a crazy level. Maybe the best Neymar level we've seen since he arrived at PSG. Moreover, this World Cup, possibly the last of his career, is the rendez-vous of a lifetime. He is not far from Pele's historic mark. And the World Cup would be the perfect time to pass it.

Golden Glove - Alisson

Sorry not to be original, but I see Brazil very high in Qatar. And if you want to win a World Cup, you'd better have a (very) good goalkeeper. I think Alisson Becker will be this one. Add that he have a strong back line to help him.

Maxime Dupuis

Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain celebrates 3-0 with Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain v Maccabi Haifa Image credit: Getty Images

