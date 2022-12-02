Graham Arnold says it is a “dream come true” to face Lionel Messi on Saturday, but urged his players to make most of the opportunity and stun Argentina.

Australia have already made huge waves to reach the last 16 as wins over Tunisia and Denmark sealed their place in the knockout stages , but Arnold hopes this is just the start of their journey.

“This is a dream come true, playing against Lionel Messi in a World Cup,” Arnold told the media in a s press conference on Friday.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to even win a game and then to win two in one World Cup, it’s amazing.

“You don’t get these opportunities often in life, so what are you going to do about it? Are you just going to let it ride or are you going to do something more and special?

“This is when you go home, you have got time to think about things and remember those things but now, this is real. And let’s give it our best shot.”

The 59-year-old has tremendous belief in the squad after he claimed that reaching the knockout stages was the Socceroos’ target, and boldly said that they could make the quarter-finals.

After being widely derided at the time, a place in the last eight is no longer a pipe dream and Arnold has every confidence that his side can upset the odds even further.

“That was my goals, my expectations and my dreams to do that - you probably can say that’s what we’ve achieved to now,” he added.

“But we're not finished. If we were finished we wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be training the boys.

“If we’d given up, we may as well go see the family and friends and lay on the beach and have fun and [then] turn up for Argentina.

“But it’s not about that. It’s about getting ourselves ready and making the nation even more proud.”

Australia will be making only their second-ever appearance in the knockout stage of a World Cup after being eliminated by eventual winners Italy in the 2006 finals.

Their match against Argentina is the second scheduled match in the last 16 on Saturday evening, kick-off 19:00 GMT.

A shock victory over the two-time winners would set up a quarter-final with the winners of the last-16 match between the Netherlands and USA, which kicks-off on Saturday afternoon at 15:00 GMT.

