Football Association of Wales chief Noel Mooney has slammed FIFA and said it was a "terrible" decision for the governing body to threaten sanctions if players wore the One Love armband.

Wales captain Gareth Bale had intended to wear the armband to promote diversity and inclusion , along with his counterparts on a host of other European teams, including England's Harry Kane.

However, FIFA put an abrupt end to those plans by threatening "sporting sanctions" for players if they were to go ahead and wear the armband.

Mooney has been the latest executive to speak out about the situation as Wales made another stand by having rainbow corner flags at their training base in Qatar.

"For months and months we have known we were going to wear the One Love armband and they certainly did," Mooney told ITV.

"To lay that one on us is pretty cheap and pretty low, to be frank. We are really disappointed by that attitude.

"We have been absolutely furious about this. We have given FIFA everything we have got in terms of how furious we are about this decision. We think it was a terrible decision.

"I understand why everybody would be upset about the OneLove armband not being there but there was no way we could ask Gareth Bale to take a yellow or red card at his first World Cup, how could you do that?

"Anybody who thinks the player can just take a red card like that, they don't really understand the psyche of a professional athlete who is going out to play the biggest moment of their lives. We didn't back down. We had to look at the sporting sanction that was there.

"We had said we would accept fines, whatever sanctions came, but when it turned at the very last moment to specific sporting sanctions that would have stopped our players taking the field of play potentially, that is a different thing. It was done so late."

Mooney also criticised FIFA over fans and staff reportedly being forced to remove rainbow bucket hats when entering the stadium for the match.

"I was in the stadium and I started to get messages and texts saying people were having their bucket hats taken off them," said Mooney.

"I heard shoelaces were taken off people, I heard wristbands were taken off people. You couldn't make it up. We were told this was going to be a really inclusive, welcoming, warm World Cup. That is not what I have seen, I have to say.

"To have our fans having their bucket hats taken off them is just appalling. We are seeking clarifications on that. We have asked FIFA to come back to us today with some clarification for the Iran game that our fans can wear whatever they wish.

"Their voice was taken away, the players' voice was taken away by the armband. For that, we are deeply disappointed.

"This is a bad moment for us because we think that one love message of inclusivity was a really important message for us to get out there. That being taken away from us was not a good moment."

