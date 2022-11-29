Mario Ferri, 35, is nicknamed “Il Falco”, and although he has played football on three continents, he is perhaps best known for his protests and humanitarian work across the globe.

He shot back into public consciousness on Monday evening during Portugal’s win over Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup group stage when he ran onto the pitch wearing his usual Superman t-shirt and holding aloft a rainbow flag

The shirt had two messages on it. One said “Save Ukraine” and the other said “Respect for Iranian Women".

On Tuesday he announced that he had been released from custody with no additional consequences.

Helping refugees in Ukraine

At the moment, he is currently contracted to a team in the Indian second division, United Sports Club, but playing football is the furthest thing from his mind.

He is currently living in Poland where he is helping refugees from Ukraine find asylum following Russia’s invasion last February.

"I have a friend here [in Poland] and he told me what was going on," Ferri told CBS Sports.

"I'm a concrete person, and what I saw in India really touched me. People there are suffering so much. I needed to give something back, even in a totally different context.

“So I flew to Poland, rented a car and drove to the border with Ukraine, I do it on my own. I pay for everything and I want nothing back.

“I almost had a fight the other day because I saw a man asking for money for doing what I do. It's unacceptable, people are desperate here and there are a few that want to make a business out of it.

"I go to Lviv, look for people that need help and I drive for five, 10, 15 hours. Lviv is like a harbour for Ukrainians who want to leave the country. Outside the country [in Poland especially] it is full of people that are helping, but inside Ukraine many are worried that something can happen to them."

Protests in 2010 and 2014

The protests and pitch invasions actually began for non-humanitarian causes. It began with Ferri protesting against the then-Italy manager Marcelo Lippi in 2010 over the non-selection of Antonio Cassano. Ferri got a hug from Cassano but the forward wasn’t picked.

After that, the protests began to happen for more charitable causes. He protested ahead of Inter Milan’s Club World Cup final in 2010 wearing a shirt that had “Free Sakineh”, a reference to an Iranian woman who was at risk of being stoned.

In 2014, he protested at the 2014 World Cup over the favelas in Brazil and the related poverty. He has added Qatar 2022 to his list of protests.

The Superman shirt

There’s a very simple explanation.

"This 'shirt' is the result of chance,” he revealed one day.

“To tell the truth, I was looking for a Cassano shirt with the Italian national team but I couldn't find it. So I opted for Superman's blue. At 20, everyone had this in their wardrobe."

Mario Ferri Image credit: Getty Images

When asked in 2012 whether he would consider stopping, this was his reply.

“There are three reasons,” he replied. “The first, and I am honest, remains the personal challenge. I had almost an obsession and I always managed to escape control. I have always liked the risk.

“Then my invasions have always had special meanings and causes.

“Finally, the very first one brought me work and fame. Positive things, especially economically. Now I'm someone in life, I organise events and evenings, I own a restaurant and I am an art director in clubs."

Ten years later, the "Falcon" continues to strike.

