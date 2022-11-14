Is it coming home? Maybe. We will find out soon as the 22nd FIFA World Cup is now just around the corner with anticipating building towards what will be a unique tournament in Qatar.
There are a number of firsts for the tournament: It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East, the first World Cup to be held in the northern hemisphere’s winter and it will be played in a slightly reduced timeframe of 29 days.
It’s going to be a football frenzy with four games per day during the group stages, before some likely big clashes in the last 16 and the prospect of an upset or two as the tournament approaches the latter stages.
Hosts Qatar will get the tournament under way on November 20 against Ecuador, with the final taking place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.
England World Cup kick-off times (UK time)
England go into the tournament low on confidence following a disappointing Nations League campaign which led to them being relegated from League A after they failed to win any of their matches against Italy, Hungary and Germany.
Pressure has been building on manager Gareth Southgate as a nation waits to see if the Three Lions can go better than their run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
They have been drawn in Group B along with Iran, the United States and Wales.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 21
|England v Iran
|13:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|November 25
|England v United States
|19:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
|November 29
|Wales v England
|19:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
World Cup 2022 schedule
Group Stages schedule
Following the tournament-opener on November 20 at 16:00 UK time when Qatar take on Ecuador, the group stages will see four matches per day.
During the first two rounds of group games, the matches will take place at 10:00, 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00 UK time.
The final round of group games will see two matches happen at the same time, which is normal at the World Cup, so there will be two matches at 15:00 and two at 19:00.
World Cup Group A Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Qatar v Ecuador
|November 20
|16:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Senegal v Netherlands
|November 21
|16:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Qatar v Senegal
|November 25
|13:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Netherlands v Ecuador
|November 25
|16:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Ecuador v Senegal
|November 29
|15:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Netherlands v Qatar
|November 29
|15:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup Group B Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|England v Iran
|November 21
|13:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|United States v Wales
|November 21
|19:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|Wales v Iran
|November 25
|10:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|England v United States
|November 25
|19:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Wales v England
|November 29
|19:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|Iran v United States
|November 29
|19:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
World Cup Group C Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Argentina v Saudi Arabia
|November 22
|10:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Mexico v Poland
|November 22
|16:00
|Stadium 974
|Poland v Saudi Arabia
|November 26
|13:00
|Education City Stadium
|Argentina v Mexico
|November 26
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Poland v Argentina
|November 30
|19:00
|Stadium 974
|Saudi Arabia v Mexico
|November 30
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
World Cup Group D Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Denmark v Tunisia
|November 22
|13:00
|Education City Stadium
|France v Australia
|November 22
|19:00
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Tunisia v Australia
|November 26
|10:00
|Al Janoub Stadium
|France v Denmark
|November 26
|16:00
|Stadium 974
|Australia v Denmark
|November 30
|15:00
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Tunisia v France
|November 30
|15:00
|Education City Stadium
World Cup Group E Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Germany v Japan
|November 23
|13:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Spain v Costa Rica
|November 23
|16:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Japan v Costa Rica
|November 27
|10:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|Spain v Germany
|November 27
|19:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Japan v Spain
|December 1
|19:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Costa Rica v Germany
|December 1
|19:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup Group F Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Morocco v Croatia
|November 23
|10:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Belgium v Canada
|November 23
|19:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|Belgium v Morocco
|November 27
|13:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Croatia v Canada
|November 27
|16:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Croatia v Belgium
|December 1
|15:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|Canada v Morocco
|December 1
|15:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
World Cup Group G Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Switzerland v Cameroon
|November 24
|10:00
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Brazil v Serbia
|November 24
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Cameroon v Serbia
|November 28
|10:00
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Brazil v Switzerland
|November 28
|16:00
|Stadium 974
|Serbia v Switzerland
|December 2
|19:00
|Stadium 974
|Cameroon v Brazil
|December 2
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
World Cup Group H Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Uruguay v South Korea
|November 24
|13:00
|Education City Stadium
|Portugal v Ghana
|November 24
|16:00
|Stadium 974
|South Korea v Ghana
|November 28
|13:00
|Education City Stadium
|Portugal v Uruguay
|November 28
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Ghana v Uruguay
|December 2
|15:00
|Al Janoub Stadium
|South Korea v Portugal
|December 2
|15:00
|Education City Stadium
World Cup last 16 and quarter-finals schedule
The last 16 and quarter-finals see two matches per day, taking place at 15:00 and 19:00 UK time.
The round of 16 will happen over four days from December 3 to December 6.
The quarter-finals are on December 9 and December 10.
Last 16
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Match number
|Winner Group A V Runner-up Group B
|December 3
|15:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
|45
|Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D
|December 3
|19:00
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|50
|Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C
|December 4
|15:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|52
|Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A
|December 4
|19:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
|51
|Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F
|December 5
|15:00
|Al Janoub Stadium
|53
|Winner Group G v Runner-up Group H
|December 5
|19:00
|Stadium 974
|54
|Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E
|December 6
|15:00
|Education City Stadium
|55
|Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G
|December 6
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|56
Quarter-finals
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Winner of Match 53 v Winner of Match 54
|December 9
|15:00
|Education City Stadium
|Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50
|December 9
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Winner of Match 55 v Winner of Match 56
|December 10
|15:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Winner of Match 51 v Winner of Match 52
|December 10
|19:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup semi-final schedule
The semi-finals happen midweek at 19:00 UK time on December 13 and December 14.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2
|December 13
|19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4
|December 14
|19:00
|Al Bayt Stadium
Is there a third place play-off?
A third place play-off will take place between the two semi-final losers on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium at 15:00 UK time.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF 2
|December 17
|15:00
|Khalifa International Stadium
When is the World Cup final?
The World Cup final is on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 15:00 UK time.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2
|December 18
|15:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
