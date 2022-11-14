Is it coming home? Maybe. We will find out soon as the 22nd FIFA World Cup is now just around the corner with anticipating building towards what will be a unique tournament in Qatar.

There are a number of firsts for the tournament: It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East, the first World Cup to be held in the northern hemisphere’s winter and it will be played in a slightly reduced timeframe of 29 days.

It’s going to be a football frenzy with four games per day during the group stages, before some likely big clashes in the last 16 and the prospect of an upset or two as the tournament approaches the latter stages.

England World Cup kick-off times (UK time)

England go into the tournament low on confidence following a disappointing Nations League campaign which led to them being relegated from League A after they failed to win any of their matches against Italy, Hungary and Germany.

Pressure has been building on manager Gareth Southgate as a nation waits to see if the Three Lions can go better than their run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

They have been drawn in Group B along with Iran, the United States and Wales.

Date Match Time Stadium November 21 England v Iran 13:00 Khalifa International Stadium November 25 England v United States 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium November 29 Wales v England 19:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

World Cup 2022 schedule

Group Stages schedule

Following the tournament-opener on November 20 at 16:00 UK time when Qatar take on Ecuador, the group stages will see four matches per day.

During the first two rounds of group games, the matches will take place at 10:00, 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00 UK time.

The final round of group games will see two matches happen at the same time, which is normal at the World Cup, so there will be two matches at 15:00 and two at 19:00.

World Cup Group A Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium Qatar v Ecuador November 20 16:00 Al Bayt Stadium Senegal v Netherlands November 21 16:00 Al Thumama Stadium Qatar v Senegal November 25 13:00 Al Thumama Stadium Netherlands v Ecuador November 25 16:00 Khalifa International Stadium Ecuador v Senegal November 29 15:00 Khalifa International Stadium Netherlands v Qatar November 29 15:00 Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup Group B Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium England v Iran November 21 13:00 Khalifa International Stadium United States v Wales November 21 19:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Wales v Iran November 25 10:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium England v United States November 25 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium Wales v England November 29 19:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Iran v United States November 29 19:00 Al Thumama Stadium

World Cup Group C Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium Argentina v Saudi Arabia November 22 10:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Mexico v Poland November 22 16:00 Stadium 974 Poland v Saudi Arabia November 26 13:00 Education City Stadium Argentina v Mexico November 26 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Poland v Argentina November 30 19:00 Stadium 974 Saudi Arabia v Mexico November 30 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium

World Cup Group D Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium Denmark v Tunisia November 22 13:00 Education City Stadium France v Australia November 22 19:00 Al Janoub Stadium Tunisia v Australia November 26 10:00 Al Janoub Stadium France v Denmark November 26 16:00 Stadium 974 Australia v Denmark November 30 15:00 Al Janoub Stadium Tunisia v France November 30 15:00 Education City Stadium

World Cup Group E Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium Germany v Japan November 23 13:00 Khalifa International Stadium Spain v Costa Rica November 23 16:00 Al Thumama Stadium Japan v Costa Rica November 27 10:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Spain v Germany November 27 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium Japan v Spain December 1 19:00 Khalifa International Stadium Costa Rica v Germany December 1 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup Group F Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium Morocco v Croatia November 23 10:00 Al Bayt Stadium Belgium v Canada November 23 19:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Belgium v Morocco November 27 13:00 Al Thumama Stadium Croatia v Canada November 27 16:00 Khalifa International Stadium Croatia v Belgium December 1 15:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Canada v Morocco December 1 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium

World Cup Group G Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium Switzerland v Cameroon November 24 10:00 Al Janoub Stadium Brazil v Serbia November 24 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Cameroon v Serbia November 28 10:00 Al Janoub Stadium Brazil v Switzerland November 28 16:00 Stadium 974 Serbia v Switzerland December 2 19:00 Stadium 974 Cameroon v Brazil December 2 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium

World Cup Group H Schedule

Match Date Time Stadium Uruguay v South Korea November 24 13:00 Education City Stadium Portugal v Ghana November 24 16:00 Stadium 974 South Korea v Ghana November 28 13:00 Education City Stadium Portugal v Uruguay November 28 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Ghana v Uruguay December 2 15:00 Al Janoub Stadium South Korea v Portugal December 2 15:00 Education City Stadium

World Cup last 16 and quarter-finals schedule

The last 16 and quarter-finals see two matches per day, taking place at 15:00 and 19:00 UK time.

The round of 16 will happen over four days from December 3 to December 6.

The quarter-finals are on December 9 and December 10.

Last 16

Match Date Time Stadium Match number Winner Group A V Runner-up Group B December 3 15:00 Khalifa International Stadium 45 Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D December 3 19:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium 50 Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C December 4 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium 52 Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A December 4 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium 51 Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F December 5 15:00 Al Janoub Stadium 53 Winner Group G v Runner-up Group H December 5 19:00 Stadium 974 54 Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E December 6 15:00 Education City Stadium 55 Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G December 6 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium 56

Quarter-finals

Match Date Time Stadium Winner of Match 53 v Winner of Match 54 December 9 15:00 Education City Stadium Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 December 9 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Winner of Match 55 v Winner of Match 56 December 10 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium Winner of Match 51 v Winner of Match 52 December 10 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup semi-final schedule

The semi-finals happen midweek at 19:00 UK time on December 13 and December 14.

Match Date Time Stadium Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 December 13 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 December 14 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium

Is there a third place play-off?

A third place play-off will take place between the two semi-final losers on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium at 15:00 UK time.

Match Date Time Stadium Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF 2 December 17 15:00 Khalifa International Stadium

When is the World Cup final?

The World Cup final is on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 15:00 UK time.

Match Date Time Stadium Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 December 18 15:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium

