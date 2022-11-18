The World Cup is only a few days away, but already lots of you have been making your predictions from the group stages all the way through to the tournament winner using our handy bracket tool.

Let's kick straight off with the big one: Who will win the tournament? Well, the majority of you have predicted that it is Argentina who will win this year's World Cup. As many as 32% of users have backed Argentina, with Brazil second with 28% and France third with 16%.

England come in fourth with a measly 6%.

It would, of course, be the perfect send-off for seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in what will be his final World Cup appearance.

A whopping 82.8% of you think Argentina will reach the semi-finals or better. Fellow South Americans Brazil rank a close second with 77.87% believing they can achieve the same feat.

What about the reigning world champions France?

Les Bleus will be without N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba in Qatar and perhaps that is one of the reasons why 41.88% of you think they will not make it to the semi-finals.

However, France v Brazil narrowly leads as being the most popular final match-up. Behind that the most popular choices so far are: Argentina v France, Argentina v England, Argentina v Portugal and Brazil v England.

Although most of you believe Gareth Southgate's side will top Group B, 56.14% think the Three Lions - who reached the semi-finals in 2018 before losing to Croatia - will exit the competition in the quarter-finals.

There is plenty of pessimism surrounding the 2010 World Cup winners Spain with 78.51% of you believing they will not even get beyond the quarter-final stage after coming second in Group E behind Germany.

But remember, there is still time to change the course of our predictor game...

