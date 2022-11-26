Qatar suffered the ignominy of becoming the first host nation to be eliminated after two games following the 1-1 draw between Ecuador and The Netherlands in Group A.
The draw leaves Group A wide open ahead of the last round of matches. Ecuador and The Netherlands are locked on four points with Senegal in third on three.
Most teams still have two games to play, with plenty to play for and last 16 spots at stake.
World Cup
Souness says England should not fear France in FIFA World Cup knockout stages
Here, we break down the permutations for all eight groups. How are they shaping up? And what does each nation need to qualify?
WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE WORLD CUP LAST 16
- France became the first and so far only team to qualify after beating Denmark on Saturday.
WHAT DO ENGLAND NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY?
England have not yet secured qualification for the next round but are in a strong position atop Group B.
In order to be assured of qualification for the next round, England simply need to avoid defeat in their final group game against Wales. However, the Three Lions could still advance with a defeat against the Welsh. If Southgate's side do lose to Wales, they will be relying on their goal difference to see them through. Only a heavy defeat against Wales would cost England a place in the next round.
As it stands, they are on course to meet Ecuador in the next round in a rematch of their infamous round of 16 clash in 2006, but they may yet face the Netherlands or Ecuador depending on the final round of group stage results.
If England do top the group, their match will be on December 4 at 7pm GMT against the runners-up of Group A. Alternatively, if the Three Lions go through as runners-up, they will face Group B winners on December 3 at 7pm GMT.
WORLD CUP 2022 GROUP PERMUTATIONS
GROUP A
Remaining fixtures
- November 29, 3pm: Netherlands v Qatar
- November 29, 3pm: Ecuador v Senegal
Permutations
If the Netherlands win or draw against Qatar then they will qualify for the last 16. Ecuador will definitely qualify if they beat Senegal and vice versa. Qatar are already eliminated.
GROUP B
Remaining fixtures
- November 29, 7pm: Wales v England
- November 29, 7pm: Iran v USA
Permutations
- All four teams can still qualify
- England will be assured of advancing if they avoid defeat in their final group game against Wales. They will finish top with a win. The Three Lions could still go through if they are beaten by Wales, but would rely on other results.
- Iran and the United States face each other in a virtual playoff for a round of 16. Victory for either side would guarantee progress, while Iran would also advance with a draw if Wales don't beat England.
- Victory for Wales over England would not guarantee a round of 16 place. The Welsh would be relying on Iran and the US drawing or a victory of at least a four-goal margin over England.
GROUP C
Remaining fixtures
- November 26, 7pm: Argentina v Mexico
- November 30, 7pm: Poland v Argentina
- November 30, 7pm: Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Permutations
- All four teams can still qualify
GROUP D
Remaining fixtures
- November 30, 3pm: Australia v Denmark
- November 30, 3pm: Tunisia v France
Permutations
- France have qualified after winning each of their first two matches.
- Each of Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia can still qualify for the next round.
- Australia face Denmark in a de facto playoff, where the winner will be certain to advance.
- A draw between Australia and the Danes would open the door for Tunisia, who could qualify by beating France by two or more goals in that scenario.
GROUP E
Remaining fixtures
- November 27, 10am: Japan v Costa Rica
- November 27, 7pm: Spain v Germany
- December 1, 7pm: Costa Rica v Germany
- December 1, 7pm: Japan v Spain
Permutations
- All four teams can still qualify
GROUP F
Remaining fixtures
- November 27, 1pm: Belgium v Morocco
- November 27, 4pm: Croatia v Canada
- December 1, 3pm: Croatia v Belgium
- December 1, 3pm: Canada v Morocco
Permutations
- All four teams can still qualify
GROUP G
Remaining fixtures
- November 28, 1pm: South Korea v Ghana
- November 28, 7pm: Portugal vs Uruguay
- December 2, 3pm: South Korea v Portugal
- December 2, 3pm: Ghana v Uruguay
Permutations
- All four teams can still qualify
GROUP H
Remaining fixtures
- November 28, 10am: Cameroon v Serbia
- November 28, 4pm: Brazil v Switzerland
- December 2, 7pm: Serbia v Switzerland
- December 2, 7pm: Cameroon v Brazil
Permutations
- All four teams can still qualify
Round of 16 fixtures and schedule
Saturday December 3
R16 1 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
R16 2 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)
Sunday December 4
R16 3 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)
R16 4 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)
Monday December 5
R16 5 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)
R16 6 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)
Tuesday December 6
R16 7 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
R16 8 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
- - -
