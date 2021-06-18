Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had keyhole surgery on his knee and is expected to make a full recovery within eight weeks, AC Milan announced on Friday.

The 39-year-old, who came out of international retirement in March, was withdrawn from Sweden's Euro 2020 squad due to the injury which saw him taken off during Milan's 3-0 Serie A win against Juventus in May.

Milan said in a statement: "Zlatan Ibrahimović underwent an arthroscopic lavage to his left knee at the UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital in Roma.

"The procedure carried out by surgeons Volker Musahl and Fabrizio Margheritini, and overseen by AC Milan medical chief Doctor Stefano Mazzoni and the Club's orthopaedic consultant Roberto Pozzoni, was a success.

"Zlatan is doing well and will start his rehabilitation immediately."

He has scored 62 goals in 118 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2001, and made 27 appearances for the club this season and scored 17 goals.

The 2021/22 Serie A season is due to start on August 22.

