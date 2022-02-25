Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in testing on Day 3 in Barcelona ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

There had been speculation that Hamilton would step back from the sport after the disappointment of a dramatic loss to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the previous season.

However he has returned to his Mercedes team with new partner George Russell, who put down the second fastest time on Friday morning.

Hamilton though was the fastest overall, with the 37-year-old former world champion making a solid return in Spain.

Together the pair put down 159 laps over the course of the day.

Russell cautioned against exuberance, saying: "Lap time-wise, I don't think it's representative at all,” and said that Ferrari and McLaren were, "looking incredibly strong.”

"Even though we are top of the timesheets, I wouldn't read too much into it," he continued.

"We have some improvements to make, as we're not fully happy with the balance of the car and the limitations we have currently. But we have a good indication of the direction we need to go in."

Red Bull pair Sergio Perez and Verstappen were third and fourth respectively.

