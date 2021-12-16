Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal over the controversial finish to the Formula 1 season, which saw their driver Lewis Hamilton miss out on the championship title to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

Despite leading the race in Abu Dhabi by 11 seconds with four laps remaining, Hamilton was denied following a crash and the decision by race control to allow lapped cars between him and Verstappen to overtake, handing the Dutchman the initiative.

However, in a statement released by the team, Mercedes have said they will not be taking the matter further.

"The reason we protested the race result on Sunday was because the Safety Car regulations were applied in a new way that affected the race result, after Lewis had been in a commanding lead and on course to win the World Championship," they wrote in a statement.

"We appealed in the interest of sporting fairness, and we have since been in a constructive dialogue with the FIA and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing, and how they will be enforced.

"Thus, we welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision making in Formula 1. We also welcome that they have invited the teams and drivers to take part.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal."

