Lewis Hamilton joked that he expects Sebastian Vettel to be back in Formula One despite his impending retirement after the end of the Abu Dhabi race.

Abu Dhabi is the season finale, but the championships for drivers and constructors have already been decided. For former world champion Vettel, it was an underwhelming season and he has not been in the running for some time.

While Hamilton has been off the pace for most of the current season, Mercedes are resurgent after last weekend's one-two, and he was quickest ahead of second-fastest team-mate George Russell in the first practice session on Friday.

Hamilton and Vettel were former rivals, and in 2017 they clashed angrily in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, something that brought a punishment for the German as he barged into his opponent's car. Looking back, the pair of them saw that moment as the time their friendship started.

"He was a bit of a nuisance back then," Hamilton said before Vettel quickly responded.

He replied: "I think Baku for me wasn’t a great moment for me, because what I did wasn’t right, but actually I think from that moment onwards, our friendship got better, so I don’t want that not to happen, if you see what I mean."

Hamilton then said he did not believe Vettel was finished in the sport.

"I was just thinking most drivers are going to come back, so I’m accepting this is your last race, but he’ll be back," he said.

F1 veteran Fernando Alonso reminisced of their rivalry, telling the press: We fought for many great things and in the best seasons of our life, even if the outcome was on his side always. Our names will be very linked."

Current world champion Max Verstappen acknowledged his achievements on the track but recognised his efforts off it.

"He’s had a career that many people could only dream of but that’s not everything. I think as a person he’s always been very caring," he began.

"I will always remember for the rest of my life last year. At Silverstone when I came back from the hospital to get all my stuff, he was there waiting for me when I got out of the car and asked how I was doing and if I was OK, and that just shows how he is."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc similarly noted: "In Formula 1 it’s normal to have competition but at Ferrari he always tried to help me whenever I was going through more difficult times."

Another outgoing driver, Daniel Ricciardo, had more to say of his personality, saying: "He cares about the sport but he also cares about the drivers. We’re all competitors, but I think he’s able to separate that and look out for us."

