Max Verstappen has hit out at "ridiculous" and "disgusting" stories in the media about him refusing to help Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in Brazil.

The world champion ignored a team order to allow Perez to repass him for sixth place on the final lap at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, which would have helped the Mexican in his bid to secure second place in the F1 drivers' standings.

Red Bull issued a statement on Thursday defending Verstappen ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The team said he was left in a “compromising situation" as he was only informed of the request at the final corner "without all the necessary information being relayed".

It had been reported that Verstappen's refusal to help Perez was to hit back at his Red Bull teammate.

After the Monaco Grand Prix, Perez reportedly admitted to deliberately hampering the Dutchman's chance to get pole by crashing out in qualifying.

Verstappen says the media "didn't have the clear picture" and is not happy that his family have been threatened.

"After that race [Brazil], I looked very bad in the media,” Verstappen said in the pre-race driver press conference.

"But they didn't have the clear picture. To immediately put me down like that is ridiculous to be honest, because they don’t know how I work within the team and what the team appreciates about me.

"So all the things I've read are pretty disgusting. They’ve started attacking my family, they threatened my sister, my mum, my girlfriend, and my dad.

"And for me that goes way too far when you don't have the facts of what’s actually going on and for me that definitely has to stop.

"If you have a problem with me that’s fine, but don’t go after my family because that is just unacceptable. I just don’t understand when people don’t have the full picture to start attacking me like that.

"I hope one day they actually understand what was going on, because it’s just unacceptable behaviour.

"Also in this paddock, to be honest. Not only fans but a lot of people, what they have been writing about me is ridiculous."

