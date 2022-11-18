Max Verstappen was quickest in the second practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday afternoon.

Second place was George Russell, the same pace he set in FP1, with third going to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth, suggesting Mercedes are on course for another competitive weekend after last week’s success in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Sergio Perez, whose spat with team-mate Verstappen continues to rumble on despite Red Bull’s statement addressing the matter, was fifth fastest.

The race is the final event of the season and marks the departure of several names from the paddock for at least a year.

Sebastian Vettel is in his final race for Aston Martin and also in his Formula One career, and his father was in his garage to offer support, and he finished 12th at the end of the session.

He was not the only father in attendance, as former racer Carlos Sainz Sr. was with Ferrari to support his namesake and son. Sainz was sixth at the end of the session.

Another driver who is without a full-time seat next year is Daniel Ricciardo, and after a frustrating couple of seasons with McLaren he was released from his deal and now looks set to return to Red Bull, this time as a development driver.

It was another difficult afternoon for the 33-year-old Australian after he struggled in the opening of his first lap, then a slippery section of his pit entrance, and then spent much of the session stuck in his garage, but he still scored ninth place.

Mick Schumacher, who was replaced by Haas for next season, was 18th.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were two Alpine drivers, with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in seventh and eighth respectively.

Valtteri Bottas was the last in the 10 for Alfa Romeo.

