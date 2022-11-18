Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell continued their good form with a one-two at the first practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.

Russell led the way in their race lockout last weekend, and they look able to press for more success in the last race of the season

Ad

Hamilton put down a time of 1:26.633, with teammate Russell a fifth of a second behind.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Verstappen hits out at 'disgusting' stories after Perez incident in Sao Paulo A DAY AGO

Charles Leclerc was third, with Sergio Perez fourth and Liam Lawson - sitting in for Red Bull - fifth.

Verstappen’s absence comes amid a row that broke out between Perez and Verstsappen last weekend and has continued to rumble on in interviews and with social media interventions from family members. There has also been an outcry from fans, with Verstappen and his team hitting out on abuse from those online.

The Austrian team has announced that Verstappen was not adequately informed of team orders to allow Perez past last weekend, something that would have aided his bid for second place in the drivers’ championship, but the team will head into the break with a problem to resolve between the teammates.

The team released a statement on Thursday, stating: “As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race,” they said.

“Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention.”

While it is the last race of the season, it is also the last Grand Prix of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel’s season, and the British team hung his childhood race suit up in their garage in tribute to the German former world champion.

Seventh quickest was Carlos Sainz’s temporary stand-in, Robert Shwartzman, and outgoing McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was eighth quickest.

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Alex Albon (Williams) were in ninth and tenth respectively.

FP2 begins later on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session.

São Paulo Grand Prix Verstappen and Hamilton not backing down over collision 13/11/2022 AT 23:37