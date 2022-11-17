Mick Schumacher has left Haas after two seasons and will be replaced by F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael, said in a statement on his social media: "This is going to be my last race with Haas.

"I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.

"Those years together have helped me mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport.

"It was at times bumpy, but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger.

"My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid. PTW [prove them wrong]."

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said: "Mick's pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team - culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season.

"While choosing to go in separate directions for the future the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond."

Hulkenberg is set to return to the grid for a full season since he was dropped by Renault in 2019. He has since only made five appearances for Racing Point/Aston Martin.

"I'm very happy to move into a full-time race seat with Haas in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula 1," the 35-year-old said.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to do what I love the most again and want to thank Gene Haas and Gunther Steiner for their trust.

"We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again."

Steiner added: "The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see - with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 - and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer."

Schumacher could still remain as a reserve driver in F1. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said last weekend that his team "makes no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we appreciate Mick very much."

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is leaving McLaren after the final race of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi, is also a contender for the reserve seat at Mercedes.

Schumacher could still get a seat on the F1 grid next season if American Logan Sargeant fails to secure enough points at this weekend's Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi to seal his spot with Williams.

Sargeant needs to finish eighth in the championship to guarantee his spot for the next year and is currently in third.

