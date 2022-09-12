Alex Albon suffered a respiratory failure which put him in intensive care after his appendicitis surgery, his Williams team have stated.

Albon was forced to miss the Italian Grand Prix at the weekend after being diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning at Monza.

He underwent surgery which was successful, but suffered respiratory complications following the operation.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication,” Williams said in a statement. “He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

“Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month.

“Alex would like to thank the excellent care and support he has received, including from the nursing, anaesthetic and ICU teams at Osperdale San Gerardo – ASST Monza, the FIA medical team, his Performance Coach Patrick Harding, the Williams Racing team and Dr Luke Bennett from HINTSA Performance.”

Nyck de Vries replaced Albon at the Italian Grand Prix, finishing ninth in his debut.

The Dutchman, who is the 2021 Formula E world champion, will be on standby for the Singapore Grand Prix which takes place from September 30 to October 2.

