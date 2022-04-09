Defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen says his performance so far this weekend has been “all over the place”, despite qualifying second at the Australian Grand Prix

Despite securing a place on the front row of the grid for tomorrow’s race, Verstappen insists he has endured problems with his car throughout his time in Melbourne so far.

"I didn’t really feel comfortable in the car for the whole weekend,” he said. "There’s not been one lap where I actually felt confident, so [it has been] a bit of struggle.

"Of course, second is still a good result, but I’m not feeling that great to go to the limit.

"For me, this weekend has been all over the place… as a team, we want more.”

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez will be close behind, having qualified third for tomorrow's race, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

However, Perez is under investigation by the stewards for an alleged failure to slow down under yellow flags during the second part of qualifying.

Despite that, the Mexican, pole-sitter in Jeddah last time out, appeared more upbeat about Red Bull’s qualifying performance, despite appearing to question some of his team’s decision-making.

“In Q1 and Q2, things were going good. With all the red flags it’s always very hard to keep the momentum going,” Perez said.

“I regret a bit the decision we took to go into Q3 with our strategy on the tyres, but I think P3 is a decent start for tomorrow.”

Team principal Christian Horner has echoed Perez's cautious optimism, saying that he believes his team has what it takes to challenge Leclerc for the race win at Albert Park.

“I’m pretty happy with that,” he told Sky Sports . “Second and third here on the grid, the drivers so close, and both of them at different points looked like they might be able to nick the pole."

Previewing tomorrow's Grand Prix, Horner added: “It looks like they [Ferrari] will have a headache with all that bouncing going on!

“It’s going to be tough tomorrow. We know they have a very quick car, but I think we can race them and see how powerful these DRS zones are.”

