Defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen suffered his second retirement of the 2022 season after enduring more problems at the Australian Grand Prix

The Dutchman complained over team radio that he could “smell some weird fluid” before pulling his car to the side of the road on lap 39 at Albert Park.

His retirement allowed Charles Leclerc to run out a comfortable winner by over 20 seconds in Melbourne after a dominant display from start to finish.

Verstappen also endured hardship at the opening race of the season in Bahrain, suffering a power unit issue as both Red Bull cars retired late in the race, which was also won by Ferrari’s Leclerc.

The incident in Melbourne led to the use of a virtual safety car, with earlier accidents for Scuderia driver Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel resulting in full safety cars being deployed.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s action, Verstappen had described his race weekend as being “all over the place”, despite qualifying second ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

"I didn’t really feel comfortable in the car for the whole weekend,” he told reporters . "There’s not been one lap where I actually felt confident, so [it has been] a bit of struggle.

"Of course, second is still a good result, but I’m not feeling that great to go to the limit.

"For me, this weekend has been all over the place… as a team, we want more.”

Sunday’s result means Leclerc leads the drivers’ championship standings with 71 points, 34 ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell after the Brit’s first podium finish of the season in Australia.

Meanwhile, Verstappen remains on 25 points, all of which were claimed thanks to his enthralling race win in Jeddah two weeks ago.

