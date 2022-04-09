Share
avant-match
Qualifying
Follow the Australian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 08:00 on 9 April 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
LECLERC TAKES POLE POSITION!
What a performance again from Charles Leclerc!
It looked like Max Verstappen would take pole position, but instead it is the flying Ferrari who takes his second pole position of the season by +0.286s.
The noise of the crowd suggests they enjoyed that one!
MERCEDES SET THEIR TIMES
Lewis Hamilton records a 1:19:046, quick enough for fifth. He’s quickly surpassed by George Russell, however, who moves fourth.
Less than two minutes left now...
SO CLOSE FOR PEREZ
The Red Bull’s latest flying lap is +0.001s adrift of Charles Leclerc’s leading time!
A sport of milliseconds, quite literally.
LET’S GO AGAIN
A seven-minute fight for pole position. Ferrari, Red Bull, another - who will come out on top?
MORE SUN-RELATED ISSUES
Bad news for the drivers…
The sun is hanging pretty low as Q3 nears its conclusion. That could cause any manner of problems for those preparing to return to the track.
ALONSO CRASHES OUT
A closer look at Fernando Alonso's session-ending confrontation with the barrier.
After a blistering middle sector, he will be very disappointed indeed.
THE RACE FOR POLE INTENSIFIES
Things couldn’t be any closer, could they?
As it stands with 06:58 of the session remaining, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads the way with a time of 1:18.239. Sergio Perez is +0.159s adrift of him, with Max Verstappen a further thousandth of a second back.
ANOTHER RED FLAG
And another hefty shunt for Fernando Alonso, who goes in too deep on the brakes and sends his Alpine skidding through the gravel and into the tyre barrier towards the back-end of his flying lap.
His time looked good enough to challenge the current top three, but alas it isn’t to be.
He is out of his car quickly, thankfully.
RED BULL SET THE PACE
Max Verstappen is first to set a time, but a slight error towards the end of his lap ruins what could have potentially been a VERY good time.
Sergio Perez, next over the line, betters his team-mate's time by one thousandth of a second.
TIME FOR Q3
Right then, who's ready for a top-10 shoot-out?
We go again at Albert Park, led out by the Ferrari and Red Bull cars.
TROUBLES WITH THE SUN
Plenty of drivers complaining over team radio about being blinded by the sun.
Less-than-ideal for those through to Q3, as Charles Leclerc asks his team to supply the “darkest visor they have”.
PEREZ TOPS THE PILE
The Red Bull of Sergio Perez tops the timing charts yet again; not bad going for a man who has only reached Q3 in Melbourne once before in his career.
However, it is worth noting that the Mexican is under investigation for speeding under a yellow flag during Q2.
END OF Q2
Lewis Hamilton makes it through in his Mercedes, but the same can’t be said for former team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
The 32-year-old exits qualifying alongside fellow Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou, AlphaTauri duo Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda and Haas’ Mick Schumacher, who finishes 15th.
TROUBLE FOR BOTTAS
Valtteri Bottas has reached Q3 in 103 consecutive races - but his latest flying lap is only good enough for P12.
Could the flying Finn’s streak be about to end?
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
The calm before the storm, maybe?
With time running out in Q2, Sergio Perez sits in the cockpit of his car in the Red Bull garage and casts his eye over the on-track action.
HAMILTON ISN’T HAPPY
“The Red Bull was in the way!”, argues Lewis Hamilton over team radio.
On a flying lap, the seven-time world champion was potentially slowed by long-time rival Max Verstappen, who doesn’t seem best pleased with his own actions over team radio.
One to keep an eye on…
ALONSO FLYING HIGH
Alpine have already shown their pace in free practice this weekend, and now Fernando Alonso puts himself into provisional P2 with a time of 1:18.815, just over two-tenths behind Max Verstappen.
Impressive stuff from the experienced Spaniard.
OFF WE GO AGAIN
The cars take to the track for Q2, led out of the pit lane by defending world champion Max Verstappen, who was quickest in the opening part of qualifying.
There's still a long way to go, and plenty more scripts to be written in Melbourne, however.
STEWARDS INVESTIGATION
Unsurprisingly, that hefty collision between Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll will be investigated by the stewards. You’d expect nothing less really.
Latifi has already spoken out on the incident…
BAD NEWS FOR WILLIAMS (AND ALBON)
Having already seen Nicholas Latifi crash out, things just get worse for Williams.
Alex Albon, eliminated in Q1, is asked over team radio to park his car by the side of the track. He isn't making it back to the pits but does manage to get his car pushed to safety.
END OF Q1
There’s no great escape for Sebastian Vettel, I’m afraid.
The German did manage to get himself out on the track for one flying lap, but his time of 1:21:149 is only enough for P18.
Team-mate Lance Stroll is also eliminated after failing to set a time following his collision with Nicholas Latifi. Haas' Kevin Magnussen and the second Williams of Alex Albon also miss out on Q2.
OFF WE GO AGAIN
Plenty of cars vying for position as Q1 resumes.
With plenty of jockeying for position as the race to avoid elimination intensifies, this could get quite exciting!
ACTION TO RESUME SHORTLY
Confirmation from race control that the session will resume at 16:31 local time (07:31 UK time).
It promises to be a frantic final 121 seconds in Q1.
A CLOSER LOOK AT LATIFI'S CRASH
No matter how many times you watch the collision between Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll, it doesn’t get any prettier.
Quite the collision indeed!
HOPE FOR ASTON MARTIN?
Could Lance Stroll’s misfortune be Sebastian Vettel’s gain?
With plenty of debris on the racing line, this will take quite some time to clear up. And with 2:01 remaining in Q1, this red flag gives Aston Martin’s mechanics some extra time to fix up Vettel’s car.
Will he set a flying lap after all?
RED FLAG IS OUT
The Williams of Nicholas Latifi tries to fly down the inside of Lance Stroll after initially letting the Aston Martin pass him between turns four and five. A big misunderstanding between the two drivers, but it’s enough to see the former go spinning into the barrier at high speed.
That’s a big shunt for Latifi, and the red flag is quickly out.
NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR VETTEL
The sight of Sebastian Vettel taking part in qualifying is something we are unlikely to see today.
With less than three minutes to go in Q1, there’s still no sign of his car leaving the Aston Martin garage.
In better news, team-mate Lance Stroll is on his out-lap.
HAMILTON SETS HIS FIRST TIME
The Mercedes man is having to fight every inch of the circuit in his beleaguered car, and his opening hot-lap is only enough for provisional P11.
That’s +1.486s off the pace of current leader Max Verstappen.
IMPRESSIVE STUFF FROM NORRIS
Fastest in third practice, Lando Norris has picked right up where he left off in Q1.
Impressive early signs from the McLaren man!
SAINZ SETS THE PACE
Both Ferrari and Red Bull cars have enjoyed their first flying lap, and it’s Carlos Sainz who leads the way at this early stage. His first time: 1:19:179
Not too shabby at all…
HOW ARE ASTON MARTIN LOOKING?
Work is still ongoing in the Aston Martin garage following their double-crash in third practice.
Will they set a time in qualifying? Lance Stroll optimistically dons his helmet, ready for action.
START OF Q1
The drivers are ready. The crowds are ready. We’re ready. It’s time to watch the battle for pole position unfold!
A NEW-LOOK ALBERT PARK
T-minus five minutes in Melbourne.
For those who didn’t know, the Australian Grand Prix circuit has undergone a partial remodelling ahead of the weekend’s action. Wider corners have been introduced, and the chicane midway round the lap has been replaced by quicker, winding turns in the hope of encouraging more overtaking during the race.
Will it have an impact? We’ll soon see.
CONSISTENCY FOR FERRARI
Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have enjoyed productive starts to the 2022 season, having found themselves on the podium in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
The Scuderia cars have been widely tipped to achieve more success at Albert Park. Based on the weekend’s action so far, you wouldn’t bet against it…
WELCOME HOME, DANIEL
There’s one man who is receiving more attention than most in Melbourne - Daniel Ricciardo.
The home favourite has eight Grand Prix victories under his belt but has never finished on the podium in Australia, coming fourth on two occasions - in 2016 and 2018. Could Ricciardo challenge at the front this weekend? A solid sixth-placed finish in third practice suggests he could have a decent say in today’s action.
A TWO-WAY FIGHT FOR POLE?
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Red Bull responded as Sergio Perez finished quickest in qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah two weeks ago. So, can anyone else challenge today?
Norris has already demonstrated his, and McLaren’s, pace in Melbourne, while Alpine have been consistent runners near the front of the grid over the course of the weekend thus far. Will they have enough to be serious contenders for pole position, or will they be restricted to being ‘best of the rest’?
STRUGGLES FOR ASTON MARTIN
It really hasn’t been Aston Martin’s weekend… at all.
After the returning Sebastian Vettel was hit with a fine for riding a scooter on track yesterday, both he and team-mate Lance Stroll saw their cars hit the tyre barrier in third practice this morning, leaving the team with plenty of work to do to even make qualifying.
WHAT HAPPENED IN THIRD PRACTICE?
Firstly, let’s bring you up to speed with what happened in third practice earlier today.
McLaren’s Lando Norris topped the timing charts ahead of Charles Leclerc, who set the pace in second practice yesterday. Meanwhile, there were more struggles for Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, although both managed to stay within a second of Norris’ time.
WELCOME TO MELBOURNE!
Hello, and welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE coverage of qualifying from the Australian Grand Prix!
For the first time since 2019, the Formula 1 bandwagon has rolled into Albert Park, but can Ferrari continue their excellent start to the season in Melbourne, or will Red Bull have something to say in the fight for pole position? We’ll have every moment of the action covered.