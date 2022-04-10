Sebastian Vettel’s action-packed Australian Grand Prix weekend is over after the Aston Martin driver crashed out in unusual circumstances in Melbourne.

An eventful few days had seen the German land himself in hot water with stewards after driving a scooter around the Albert Park circuit during Friday’s first practice , leading to a subsequent fine being issued by the FIA.

Ad

Things failed to improve for Vettel, three times a winner in Melbourne, as he failed to make it out of Q1 on Saturday , despite the hard work of his team to get the car on track after a crash during third practice.

Australian Grand Prix Leclerc clinches Ferrari's first pole position in Australia for 15 years YESTERDAY AT 05:21

During lap 23 of Sunday’s race, the 34-year-old lost control of his car in an unusual position, coming off the curb at the exit of turn four and sending his car skidding across the face of the track and head-on into the barrier.

As a result, debris from his car was left strewn across the track as Vettel stopped his car at turn five, resulting in a second safety car of the day after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz sent his car into the gravel trap just two laps into the race.

The incident also led commentators to jovially ask whether there would be "another scooter for Seb", referring to his unusual escapades at the end of first practice earlier in the weekend.

The German was making his return to the grid this weekend, having missed the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of his return, Vettel admitted that it felt like he was “going back to school” after his lengthy absence from the cockpit.

“Starting my season in Australia is something I’ve done before, of course, and it’s also great that Formula One is returning after a difficult couple of years,” he said.

“For me, after nearly a month out of the car, it will be important to learn throughout the practice sessions, and I hope we can take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race.”

Australian Grand Prix Verstappen expecting Ferrari-Red Bull shoot-out for pole in qualifying YESTERDAY AT 12:01