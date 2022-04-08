Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel is under investigation for riding a moped around the Australian Grand Prix circuit during first practice.

The German, a pole-sitter at Albert Park during his time at Red Bull in 2013, endured a difficult return to the cockpit after missing the opening two races of the season after contracting Covid-19.

The four-time world champion was replaced in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia by Aston Martin’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Vettel’s car suffered power issues during first practice, with smoke causing the German to stop on-track as the session was temporarily red-flagged.

It is reported that an official’s scooter was sent to collect the 34-year-old and bring him back to the pit lane, but he instead took the two-wheeled vehicle for a lap of the track, much to the delight of the Australian crowd.

Now, though, stewards are investigating on the basis that Vettel entered the track without permission, and he could find himself in further hot water.

He finished the session 13th, ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll in 16th.

Vettel’s team have since confirmed a power unit change on his car, adding that he would not incur a penalty for doing so.

However, he failed to reappear for second practice and was the only driver who failed to register a time during the session.

“For me, after nearly a month out of the car, it will be important to learn throughout the practice sessions,” he said.

“I hope we can take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race.”

