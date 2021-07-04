Eleven drivers were summoned to the FIA stewards after a final-lap crash between Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin’s Vettel and Alfa Romero driver Raikkonen were called in for an investigation after a collision in the final lap sent both cards spinning into the gravel.

More than half the grid were involved in incidents and Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez , Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi, Nikita Mazepin and George Russell were also called to see the stewards.

Vettel and Raikkonen were equally bemused at what caused their crash directly after the race.

"I have to see it," said Raikkonen. "Obviously it happened very quickly.

The tyres touched and then we go... but it didn't change the end result. Things go wrong sometimes.

Vettel echoed his rival, saying: "I don't know [what happened].

“It must have been a misunderstanding. For sure there was no intention from my side."

British driver Russell is under investigation for his defence from Fernando Alonso.

Raikkonen and Vettel’s crash led to double waves yellows at the crash side just as Max Verstappen was crossing the finish line and drivers passed through the incident site on the way to the chequered flag.

FIA stewards warned eight drivers of failing to slow down enough.

Sainz (5th), Perez (6th), Ricciardo (7th), Leclerc (8th), Gasly (9th), Giovinazzi (14th), Latifi (15th) and Mazepin (19th) visited the stewards after the race, as well as Russell, Vettel and Raikkonen.

While F1 will continue to investigate the incidents during the Austrian Grand Prix, it was another flawless performance from Verstappen.

The Red Bull star was unstoppable once again to pick up his third win in a row and opened the gap between him and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

"We are miles away from [Red Bull]. We need all hands on deck,” Hamilton said after another disappointing grand prix.

"They have brought a lot of upgrades over the last few races - and we haven't brought any."

