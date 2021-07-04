Lando Norris admitted he was frustrated not to claim second place after finishing on the podium at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The British star performed wonderfully in an incident-packed race and was pipped to second place by Valterri Bottas after picking up a time penalty, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finishing far in front

It is the third podium finish for McLaren this year and while Norris was happy with the result, he felt he let second place slip through his fingers.

"It was fun, it was a good race, it was exciting... but I'm disappointed because we should have been second place,” he said after the race.

I thought on lap one [after the Safety Car] was just racing really, he [Perez] tried to go around the outside which is a bit stupid, and he ran off the track himself, I didn't even push him.

"I'm frustrated but also happy with P3, we had very good pace.

"It's nice to know we can actually race them. That was probably the first race in many years where we were actually racing a Mercedes and a Red Bull. Hopefully we can keep it up."

Norris was given a five-second penalty due to a clash with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and clearly didn’t feel the sanction was deserved.

It is the first time Norris, Verstappen and Bottas have shared the podium with one another.

While Norris and Verstappen were flying in the race, it was another frustrating run for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Hamilton finished fourth after picking up some car damage and being unable to push the pace.

Verstappen is now a full race win clear at the top of the driver’s championship and could have finished even further than 15 seconds ahead had he not stopped for a late second pit stop in a bid to secure the fastest-lap bonus point.

"Incredible to be honest... the car was on rails," Verstappen said after his third straight win.

Every tyre set we put on it was really enjoyable to drive. I'm a bit amazed today how today went, I didn't expect it to be like this.

While Verstappen and Red Bull appear to be unstoppable at the minute, there was drama in the final lap when Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel and Alfa Romero’s Kimi Raikkonen hit the gravel.

The two were fighting it out for 11th and 12th place with George Russel into turn six when Raikkonen collided with Vettel, sending both cars spinning off the track.

