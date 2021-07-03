Max Verstappen took poll ahead of Sunday´s Austrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton slumped to fourth behind Lando Norris and Sergio Perez.

As in last week´s Styrian Grand Prix - won by Verstappen - Mercedes'´Hamilton was fastest in practice but was overtaken in qualifying by Red Bulls and Verstappen.

And with British McLaren driver Lando Norris finishing second fastest and Verstappen´s team-mate Perez ahead of Hamilton in third, the seven-time champion had to settle for fourth place.

The Red Bull team-mates embraced at the end after another dominant display from Red Bull.

¨To be on poll twice here is very good, said Verstappen. "Hopefully we can finish the job tomorrow.¨

Perez added: ¨In the end we got a good lap and a good starting position for tomorrow. I believe we´ve got a better race care than qualifying.¨

Norris, starting in second on Sunday, earned plenty of plaudits for a fantastic drive as he continues his impressive season with McLaren.

¨I feel epic,¨he said. ¨This is cool! That was probably one of the best laps I have done, it puts us in a great position tomorrow.¨

Lewis Hamilton - who signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes on Saturday - now has a mountain to climb as he faces slipping further behind in the overall standings as Red Bull have all the momentum.

