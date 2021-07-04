Lewis Hamilton admitted Mercedes are "miles behind" Red Bull after Max Verstappen cruised to his third victory in a row at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was on track for at least a second-place finish before sustaining car damage and slipping down the grid.

The F1 champion reacted to another frustrating race for Mercedes and bemoaned the points missed.

"I already said before the race that it would be very hard to beat Max of course," said Hamilton.

It's obviously frustrating to lose so much downforce on the rear of the car and not be able to hold on to second place.

"So a lot of points lost today."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insisted after the race it was not Hamilton’s fault the car took some damage and Hamilton felt he was just "super lucky".

"I wasn't going over the kerbs any more than anyone else, so I have no idea where it happened, but a lot of damage," he said.

"I was in second when all of a sudden it obviously broke. Second place would have been easy."

With Verstappen and Red Bull appearing unstoppable at the moment, Mercedes will need to figure out some drastic improvements to cut the ever-widening gap.

Verstappen has snapped up 13 wins already and Sunday was his first career grand slam on track as he clocked the fastest lap, finished in pole position, lead every lap and secured victory.

Hamilton has been saying for weeks Mercedes simply cannot handle Red Bull’s pace and the 36-year-old called on his team to find the answers.

"We are miles away from [Red Bull]. We need all hands on deck,” he said.

"They have brought a lot of upgrades over the last few races - and we haven't brought any."

