Lewis Hamilton believes Formula One’s 'We Race As One campaign' is “just words” and anything but taking action is “unacceptable”.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, F1 issued a statement condemning behaviour from fans after reports of alleged racist and homophobic abuse during the weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

Ad

Hamilton labelled the behaviour as “disgusting” whilst four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel called for lifetime bans to those who are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Austrian Grand Prix Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton handed fines for post-race rule breach A DAY AGO

In 2020, F1 launched We Race As One in response to anti-racism activism and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It's time for action,” said Hamilton. “We Race as One was all good and well, but it was just words.

“It didn't actually do anything; there was no funding towards anything; there was no programme to actually create change and spark that conversation.

“So, definitely we need to utilise our platforms, as I just mentioned, but we really have to step up and actually really start actioning some of the things we're saying. Just saying [words], it’s not enough. It’s unacceptable. It's not enough.”

Hamilton has pushed F1 to become more inclusive and has launched his own scheme, Mission 44, which intends to give more opportunities to underrepresented groups in motorsport.

The seven-time world champion says he was “shocked” and “really sad” to hear reports of abuse from fans.

“It's crazy to think that we're experiencing those things still in 2022,” added Hamilton. “We have to continue to do more. It just highlights that it's still an issue all over.

“It comes down to education, and, of course, ignorance. So, we all have to work together, with our platforms to spread that positive word, with all of our platforms, to all those people that are watching, because people should come here, should feel safe, should feel included.

"You should be able to follow whoever it is you want to follow. Doesn't matter. And it shouldn't matter, your gender, your sexuality, or the colour of your skin, you know, it should just be everyone here to have a great time.”

Leclerc and Verstappen support Hamilton’s comments

“I believe that as a community, people that are witnessing any type of harassment, should act and actually, yeah, do something,” said Leclerc. “Of course, as Formula 1, if we manage to find these people, we need to take hard actions, they shouldn't be allowed to be anywhere close to our sport, I believe.

“As Lewis said, as drivers obviously we have a lot of followings all over the world, we should speak about it. People, obviously listen to us a little bit more and do these type of things.”

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen added: “I think one thing can be improved, is maybe with security around places, to keep people more in check.

“Don't forget, it's not an excuse, people watch the races and then they go back and party and have fun and drink alcohol.

“Sometimes when you drink alcohol, you can do stupid things. I don't say this as an excuse but also these things can be regulated.

"There's a certain amount of alcohol maybe until it's time to maybe go to bed and wake up again next morning and be sober because if you start to go really crazy, you can do also stupid things.”

Austrian Grand Prix Hamilton was not expecting 'great' third and fourth place for Mercedes A DAY AGO