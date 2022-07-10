Formula One has said it is investigating after ‘reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments’ at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

There have been allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic abuse in Spielburg, with a number of supporters taking to Twitter to detail their experiences at the event, including both verbal and physical harassment of female fans. Some of the experiences date back to last year’s race.

Ad

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event,” a statement from F1 read.

Austrian Grand Prix Hamilton criticises fans cheering qualifying crash ahead of Austrian GP 14 HOURS AGO

“We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”

The reports have been widely condemned. Catherine Bond Muir, CEO of W Series, the all-female single-seater series that supports several F1 grand prix wrote on Twitter: “And I thought we were making lots of progress for women in motorsport. This is an important tweet. All circuits should be a safe environment for everyone.”

Racing Pride tweeted: "Racing Pride is very concerned by the reports of harassment and discrimination, including of LGBTQ+ people, occurring at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. #F1 should be a safe place for everyone, and we call on the organisers to investigate this fully and immediately."

Females in Motorsport also took to social media to release a statement, which read: "We are disappointed and saddened to hear many reports of sexist, racist and homophobic behaviour displayed by some fans at the #AustrianGP. There is still a lot of work to be done and we will keep on fighting your corner."

W Series driver Alice Powell said: "I'm actually shocked to read about the awful experiences some women are experiencing in the grandstands at the Austria Grand Prix. Can't people just be nice to each other and enjoy watching some racing, regardless of gender and sexuality. Blows my mind."

Austrian Grand Prix Vettel hit with €25,000 FIA fine after drivers meeting 18 HOURS AGO