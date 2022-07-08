08/07/22 - 5:00 PM
Austrian Grand Prix
1
M.Verstappen
2
C.Leclerc
3
C.Sainz Jr
Red Bull Ring • Qualifying
17:21

VERSTAPPEN POLE

The cheers of the crowd ring out as he jumps to the top of the pack.

Leclerc second, then Sainz, then Perez. Russell is fifth, then Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton.

17:20 

WE GO AGAIN

AGAIN

17:14 

RUSSELL OFF

17:12 

RUSSELL COULD FACE INVESTIGATION

As he left his car and the track he may have got onto the track without permission. Seems a pointless investigation as the red flag renders the track empty.

Restart in five-ish minutes.

17:09

RED FLAG! ANOTHER MERCEDES

Russell spins out and flies towards the barriers. A dreadful error at turn 10, losing it as he goes into the corner.

Asked if he's OK, we get, 'Yep,' in response, and some bleeped-out swearing.

17:08 

VERSTAPPEN LEADS

Leclerc, Sainz, Perez and then Russell.

Hamilton is now down to ninth... and...

17:06 

RESTART - 5 MINUTES REMAINING

Russell is out on track.

17:02 

HAMILTON ASKS

'What position am I?' Hamilton asks, before being told he'll be P10, with the team predicting second or third before then.

16:59 

WATCH HAMILTON CRASH

He's OK to walk to the safety car for a lift back.

16:55

RED FLAG - HAMILTON CRASHES

The Dutch fans cheer.

Hamilton says, 'So sorry, guys.'

16:53 

VERSTAPPEN QUICKEST

Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, then Russell.

Hamilton down in ninth.

16:50

Q3 STARTS

Perez to be investigated for exceeding track limits in Q2.

16:46 

RICCIARDO BLAMES VISIBILITY

The McLaren driver is saying that with reduced visibility this season, on a difficult track, that it's tough to compete this season.

16:40

GASLY OUT

Albon, Bottas, Tsunoda and Norris are out as well.

Perez gets up to sixth, finally, while Hamilton is third, Verstappen second, and Leclerc top.

16:39 

TWO MINUTES TO GO

Norris does not have a time on the board as he struggles, saying 'I'm scared to hit the brakes.'

Perez, Albon, Gasly and Tsunoda the others set to be cut.

16:34 

HAMILTON STILL QUICKEST

The only seriously interesting placing right now is Perez in the pit, in 11th place. There's not too much longer for him to get into the last session.

16:31 

BOTTOM FIVE

Tsunoda, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Bottas, but there is time left for them to set their times.

16:29 

HAMILTON TAKES LEAD

Hamilton is first, with Russell in third behind VErstappen.

16:27 

RICCIARDO DISAPPOINTMENT

16:26

Q2 STARTS

Here is the second runout for the remaining drivers.

16:20

STROLL IS OUT

The American doesn't make the cut, Zhou joins him, as do Ricciardio, Vettel and Latifi. The third weekend in a row that Aston Martin get both drivers cut.

16:16 

VERSTAPPEN QUICKEST

And that held true until Leclerc took the top spot, followed by his teammate. Two minutes left, so lots of final laps to come now.

16:12 

STILL TESTY

16:11 

HAMILTON QUICKEST

A 1:06.079s time leads the way with Perez in second. Ferrari are fourth, with Leclerc, and Sainz is in sixth.

16:11 

BOTTOM FIVE

Ricciardo, Vettel, Zhou, Versstappen and Latifi are in the bottom section.

16:04 

STROLL HAS TIME DELETED

And now Sainz...

There are easy ways to go over track limits here and the final two turns can offer the temptation to go over the line and get an advantage for the following lap.

16:01

FIRST SESSION KICKS OFF

The drivers are out for the first heat.

15:55 

FIVE MINUTES UNTIL QUALIFYING STARTS

Remember, this decides the running order for Saturday's sprint race.

15:50 

FP1 CLASSIFICIATION

15:46 

WHO WILL BE QUICKEST TODAY?

Verstappen was quickest in the first session but it appears that Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has some decent page in some sectors. A bit of improvement where he trails and he could be rival for the fastest lap.

15:40 

AWAY FROM QUALIFYING

There are discussions on the horizon to resolve the porpoising and budget problems, with the latter brought on by inflation this year.

15:30 

MCLAREN STRUGGLES

Here is Andreas Seidl on the problems for both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

15:05 

WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE...

Of the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. We're a day early as we have the sprint race tomorrow, meaning there was just one practice session today to make room.

15:00 

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - LIVE