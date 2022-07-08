Share
avant-match
Qualifying
Follow the Austrian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 17:00 on 8 July 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
VERSTAPPEN POLE
The cheers of the crowd ring out as he jumps to the top of the pack.
Leclerc second, then Sainz, then Perez. Russell is fifth, then Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton.
WE GO AGAIN
AGAIN
RUSSELL OFF
RUSSELL COULD FACE INVESTIGATION
As he left his car and the track he may have got onto the track without permission. Seems a pointless investigation as the red flag renders the track empty.
Restart in five-ish minutes.
RED FLAG! ANOTHER MERCEDES
Russell spins out and flies towards the barriers. A dreadful error at turn 10, losing it as he goes into the corner.
Asked if he's OK, we get, 'Yep,' in response, and some bleeped-out swearing.
VERSTAPPEN LEADS
Leclerc, Sainz, Perez and then Russell.
Hamilton is now down to ninth... and...
RESTART - 5 MINUTES REMAINING
Russell is out on track.
HAMILTON ASKS
'What position am I?' Hamilton asks, before being told he'll be P10, with the team predicting second or third before then.
WATCH HAMILTON CRASH
He's OK to walk to the safety car for a lift back.
RED FLAG - HAMILTON CRASHES
The Dutch fans cheer.
Hamilton says, 'So sorry, guys.'
VERSTAPPEN QUICKEST
Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, then Russell.
Hamilton down in ninth.
Q3 STARTS
Perez to be investigated for exceeding track limits in Q2.
RICCIARDO BLAMES VISIBILITY
The McLaren driver is saying that with reduced visibility this season, on a difficult track, that it's tough to compete this season.
GASLY OUT
Albon, Bottas, Tsunoda and Norris are out as well.
Perez gets up to sixth, finally, while Hamilton is third, Verstappen second, and Leclerc top.
TWO MINUTES TO GO
Norris does not have a time on the board as he struggles, saying 'I'm scared to hit the brakes.'
Perez, Albon, Gasly and Tsunoda the others set to be cut.
HAMILTON STILL QUICKEST
The only seriously interesting placing right now is Perez in the pit, in 11th place. There's not too much longer for him to get into the last session.
BOTTOM FIVE
Tsunoda, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Bottas, but there is time left for them to set their times.
HAMILTON TAKES LEAD
Hamilton is first, with Russell in third behind VErstappen.
RICCIARDO DISAPPOINTMENT
Q2 STARTS
Here is the second runout for the remaining drivers.
STROLL IS OUT
The American doesn't make the cut, Zhou joins him, as do Ricciardio, Vettel and Latifi. The third weekend in a row that Aston Martin get both drivers cut.
VERSTAPPEN QUICKEST
And that held true until Leclerc took the top spot, followed by his teammate. Two minutes left, so lots of final laps to come now.
STILL TESTY
HAMILTON QUICKEST
A 1:06.079s time leads the way with Perez in second. Ferrari are fourth, with Leclerc, and Sainz is in sixth.
BOTTOM FIVE
Ricciardo, Vettel, Zhou, Versstappen and Latifi are in the bottom section.
STROLL HAS TIME DELETED
And now Sainz...
There are easy ways to go over track limits here and the final two turns can offer the temptation to go over the line and get an advantage for the following lap.
FIRST SESSION KICKS OFF
The drivers are out for the first heat.
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL QUALIFYING STARTS
Remember, this decides the running order for Saturday's sprint race.
FP1 CLASSIFICIATION
WHO WILL BE QUICKEST TODAY?
Verstappen was quickest in the first session but it appears that Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has some decent page in some sectors. A bit of improvement where he trails and he could be rival for the fastest lap.
AWAY FROM QUALIFYING
There are discussions on the horizon to resolve the porpoising and budget problems, with the latter brought on by inflation this year.
MCLAREN STRUGGLES
Here is Andreas Seidl on the problems for both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.
FP1 - VERSTAPPEN QUICKEST
Here is everything that happened earlier this afternoon.
QUALIFYING ON FRIDAY? HOW? WHAT?
Here is the sprint race weekend explained.
WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE...
Of the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. We're a day early as we have the sprint race tomorrow, meaning there was just one practice session today to make room.
AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - LIVE