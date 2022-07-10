Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the Austrian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 15:00 on 10 July 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
LAP 71/71 - LECLERC WINS THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX!
What a drive from the Ferrari driver! He manages to power through his throttle issues to take a well deserved victory! It is his first win from where he did not start on pole!
Verstappen finishes 2nd, and Hamilton is 3rd.
ON THE FLAG REPORT!
Thanks for joining us! Full report to follow shortly.
LAP 71/71 - LECLERC WINS THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX!
What a drive from the Ferrari driver! He manages to power through his throttle issues to take a well deserved victory! It is his first win from where he did not start on pole!
Verstappen finishes 2nd, and Hamilton is 3rd.
FINAL LAP! LAP 71/71
The gap is now down to two seconds! Can Leclerc hold on in the closing corners?
LAP 69/71 - GAP DOWN TO 2.8 SECONDS
Leclerc is still managing these throttle issues! It seems that it is still hanging onto its revs despite no input from the driver. However, Verstappen cannot seem to catch him!
LAP 66/71 - THROTTLE ISSUES FOR LECLERC
Leclerc's engineer is now telling him to lift and coast as he claims something is jamming the throttle on the Ferrari. Verstappen is currently three seconds behind!
LAP 64/71 - LECLERC COMPLAINING AGAIN!
Charles Leclerc is once again reporting some throttle issues!
"What is going on with the throttle?", he says. There must be some concern on the Ferrari pit wall.
LAP 62/71 - LECLERC'S ENGINEER REASSURES HIM
Charles Leclerc, who has just seen his team-mate retire with engine issues, asks for reassurance from his engineers that everything is okay on his car.
He gets the answer he wants, and is all good to keep pushing to ensure the victory is his.
LAP 58/71 - BOTH FRONT RUNNERS MAKE A STOP UNDER VSC!
Leclerc and Verstappen both come into the pits to in effect get a free stop. They both put on a set of the medium compound tyres for the final 11 laps of this Grand Prix.
LAP 57/71 - SAINZ HAS AN ENGINE FAILURE!
Sainz has smoke coming out of his car! He looked nailed on for a second place finish but he has to pull it out to the side of the track! This may mean Hamilton has a chance of a podium!
Sainz manages to get out of the car before it is engulfed in flames. A Virtual Safety Car has been deployed.
LAP 53/71 - LECLERC RETAKES THE LEAD!
Leclerc gets past Verstappen down the back straight into turn 4! He initially went for the move into the Turn 3 hairpin at the top of the hill, but Verstappen covered the inside. However, the Red Bull is a sitting duck down the straight and Leclerc makes a simple pass. That could seal the race win for the Ferrari driver.
LAP 51/71 - SAINZ ALSO PITS
Sainz has also come in for hards, and drops back into P3. Verstappen leads, but Leclerc has now closed the gap to under a second!
Meanwhile, Hamilton also pits, but he has put on the mediums! Interesting call there by Mercedes. He is looking to push until the end.
LAP 49/71 - LECLERC PITS AGAIN!
The one-stop strategy has not worked for Ferrari as Leclerc pits from the lead! The team have fitted him with another set of hard tyres.
Leclerc slots back into P3, around 3.4 seconds behind Verstappen.
LAP 48/71 - STROLL DONE BY BOTH HAAS CARS INTO TURN 3!
Stroll has lost his 8th place! Schumacher initially gets past the Aston Martin into Turn 3, but Magnussen also gets past into the same corner! It looked like Stroll was harvesting some energy as he was really slow there.
The Canadian has dropped back down into P10.
LAP 45/71 - AS YOU WERE AT THE FRONT
In terms of the race lead, Leclerc still leads Sainz by 5.4 seconds. Verstappen remains in P3, a good 13 seconds behind Sainz.
Meanwhile, Stroll and Schumacher are fighting well for 8th place. The Haas driver gets past the Aston into turn 3, but Stroll attacks back down the straight and reclaims the position back. Good fighting. Both drivers are running in the points.
LAP 39/71 - VETTEL SPINS OUT AFTER CONTACT WITH GASLY!
Sebastian Vettel, who was running in 11th place, fights with Pierre Gasly into turn 4. The AlphaTauri takes the inside line, but clips Vettel mid-corner, which sees the Aston Martin spin into the gravel!
He manages to recover the car, but he drops all the way down into P16.
"What are these guys doing?" Vettel bemoans on the radio. Gasly is penalised with a five second penalty.
LAP 38/71
LAP 38/71 - VERSTAPPEN TOLD TO PUSH
Verstappen, who now finds himself behind both Sainz and Leclerc after his second stop, is told to push by his engineer and match Lewis Hamilton's lap times.
Meanwhile, there are some dark clouds that are emerging in the distance near the final corner. Could rain be on the cards?
LAP 33/71 - LECLERC GETS PAST VERSTAPPEN AGAIN FOR THE LEAD!
Leclerc has made up the six second gap to Verstappen and gets past the Red Bull into turn 3! His fresher tyres do the trick, and the Ferrari eases past and goes back into the lead.
LAP 29/71 - HAMILTON PITS BUT INITIALLY LOSES OUT!
Hamilton finally comes in, but Mercedes do not help matters with a slow stop! Once again, the pit crew struggled to put the front right tyre on!
Hamilton emerges back out in P6, behind Esteban Ocon. At the end of the lap, both move up a place as Lance Stroll pits from 4th.
Then, at the start of the next lap, Hamilton gets past Ocon into turn 3 to get back into 4th place.
LAP 27/71 - SAINZ PITS
Sainz then pits a lap after Leclerc from the lead of the race. It is a quick tyre change, and the Ferrari driver is back on his way. He emerges back out in P4, behind Lewis Hamilton, who is yet to pit.
LAP 26/71 - LECLERC PITS!
Charles Leclerc looks like he is going for a one-stop race! He comes in for the harder compound, but he emerges behind Verstappen. The gap now stands at six seconds. Sainz takes the race lead.
Meanwhile, Perez has retired from the race.
LAP 25/71 - GREAT RACING IN THE MIDFIELD!
There are five cars all together going into the hairpin at turn 3 and they are all fighting for track position! Norris, who is in P9, gets around the outside of Magnussen into the back straight, but Magnussen maintains his position into turn 4. Great racing!
Just behind them is Schumacher, Alonso and Guanyu, who are also fighting for track position.
LAP 23/71 - OCON GETS PAST GUANYU
Ocon gets a good drive down the back straight down into turn 4 and goes around the outside of the Alfa Romeo to move up into P7.
The Frenchman then gets past Yuki Tsunoda on the next lap to move into 6th.
LAP 21/71 - BLACK AND WHITE FLAG FOR PEREZ
Perez has been shown a warning for track limits! A few drivers are now having issues with this today. One more infringement, and the Red Bull driver will receive a penalty.
LAP 18/71 - VERSTAPPEN PASSES HAMILTON
Verstappen has cleared some traffic on the race track, and is now up to P3! He glides past Hamilton's Mercedes down the back straight and into the hairpin at turn 4. He is now 16 seconds behind Sainz, so if Leclerc pits, he could be leapfrogged by the undercut.
LAP 15/71 - HAMILTON BACK PAST THE HAAS'
Great overtake by the Mercedes! Hamilton gets past both Haas cars within the space of a lap!
First, he makes a dive down the outside into turn 8 to get past Schumacher. He then gets past Magnussen down the straight.
LAP 13/71 - VERSTAPPEN PITS!
Verstappen has had enough of his tyres and dives into the pits! His team put the harder compound on his car. He emerges back in P8 behind Lando Norris.
There was a slight problem with the front left tyre at that stop, but no major issues.
LAP 12/71 - LECLERC TAKES THE LEAD!
What a brilliant overtake to silence the 60,000 Dutch fans! Leclerc takes Verstappen up the inside of turn 4! A brilliant move to take the lead!
Meanwhile, George Russell comes into the pits to serve his five second stop/go penalty and also get a front wing change. He is now 19th.
LAP 10/71 - LECLERC FIGHTING HARD!
Leclerc tries to get around the outside of Verstappen into turn 4! Verstappen just about defends him to maintain the lead. The Red Bull driver is really complaining of a lack of grip from his tyres! The Ferrari looks like it will pounce sooner rather than later!
LAP 7/71 - SCHUMACHER PASSES HAMILTON
Mick Schumacher gets past Lewis Hamilton into turn 2 down the long straight! Meanwhile, Leclerc is now right behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.
Perez, is now about to get lapped by the leaders. It will be very difficult for the Mexican to get into the points this afternoon.
LAP 5/71 - CRASH REPLAY
We have heard the team radio from both drivers involved in that incident - George Russell and Sergio Perez.
The replays show that Russell had the inside line, but Perez was the car in front, despite being forced to the outside. It looks like Perez left Russell enough room, and the Mercedes hit the Red Bull mid-corner. The stewards have noted the incident.
Russell says over team radio that he left enough room, and that Perez turned into him.
LAP 2/71 - PEREZ PITS!
After that collision, the Red Bull of Perez has sustained major damage after that shunt. The team call him in and switch him to the harder compound tyre. There is some damage to the sidepod of that Red Bull.
LAP 1/71 - LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!
We are underway here! Verstappen leads into turn one! Sainz initially gets past Russell but runs wide into the first long straight! He eventually makes the place back just before the end of the straight.
Then drama! Perez and Russell touch into turn 5 and the Red Bull is into the gravel!
Verstappen leads, Leclerc is second and Sainz is third.
MERCEDES FIX HAMILTON BRAKE ISSUE
There is nothing to worry about now on this front, as this issue has now been resolved. Lewis Hamilton will be having a sigh of relief.
We are looking at a one or two-stop race for this one as the Formation Lap gets underway here.
POTENTIAL BRAKE ISSUE FOR HAMILTON?
Lewis Hamilton, who starts this race from P8, may be in a race against time for the start of this race. His mechanics are on the grid and attending to the car to fix the issue ahead of the formation lap. Can they get it done on time? Otherwise, a potential pit-lane start could occur.
NOT LONG TO GO NOW!
BIG TALKING POINT
The big talking point that has emerged on race day here in Austria are the widespread reports circulating that some fans in the grandstands have been subject to unacceptable comments and abuse by others.
Formula 1 have responded to this by putting out this statement condemning it earlier today. Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton have also taken to their own individual social media platforms to have their say on the matter as well.
TYRE CHOICES FOR THIS RACE
Here are what the drivers are able to use for today's Grand Prix in terms of tyre selection.
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this afternoon's Austrian Grand Prix here at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. We are almost ready for Round 11 of the Formula One World Championship, as lights out is in half an hour.
The teams need to keep an eye on the weather conditions here at the circuit, as the earlier support races saw some rain. However, as it stands, it looks like the track has dried out.
Max Verstappen starts this race on pole position after taking the chequered flag in yesterday's sprint race, with his Championship rival Charles Leclerc starting alongside him on the front row.