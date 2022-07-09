09/07/22 - 4:30 PM
Austrian Grand Prix
LIVE
Red Bull Ring • Sprint Qualifying
Sprint Qualifying

Follow the Austrian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 16:30 on 9 July 2022.
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays.

    
15:07 

HOW THE GRID LINES UP

14:48 

MERCEDES RUSHING TO GET CARS READY

Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crashed quite heavily in the last stage of yesterday's qualifying. Here is what they're doing to fix it.

14:35 

WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE

We're onto the second sprint race of the season. The next one is at the penultimate race of the season in Brazil, and offers the chance for a huge haul of points.

14:30 

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX SPRINT RACE - LIVE