avant-match
Sprint Qualifying
Follow the Austrian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 16:30 on 9 July 2022.
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays.
IS THERE HOPE FOR FERRARI?
Carlos Sainz and then Charles Leclerc impressed in today's earlier practice session. Mercedes were in seventh (Russell) and ninth (Hamilton).
HOW THE GRID LINES UP
'WE HATED EACH OTHER' - VERSTAPPEN ON LECLERC
Here is how Max Verstappen recalled his early relationship with with rival Charles Leclerc. The pair raced as 12-year-olds in karting, but their interactions have since mellowed.
MERCEDES RUSHING TO GET CARS READY
Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crashed quite heavily in the last stage of yesterday's qualifying. Here is what they're doing to fix it.
HOW DOES THE SPRINT FORMAT WORK?
Here's our explainer.
WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE
We're onto the second sprint race of the season. The next one is at the penultimate race of the season in Brazil, and offers the chance for a huge haul of points.
AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX SPRINT RACE - LIVE