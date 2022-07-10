Max Verstappen rued a ‘tricky day’ after he could not hold onto his pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver started first on the grid but tyre problems and a superior race strategy from Charles Leclerc earned him a potentially important win

Speaking to Sky Sports, the world champion explained his experience.

"It was a tricky day, it seemed like we were struggling a bit with the tyres and that continued on every single compound,” he said.

"Too much degradation to really attack Charles especially but nevertheless second place is a good result on a difficult day.

"It is great to see so many fans coming here to Austria.

"Unfortunately I couldn't give them a win today but second place is still a good result."

Team principal Christian Horner was content with the point won, but was disappointed to see Sergio Perez retire.

"Very important points today and congratulations to Ferrari today they had a quicker car throughout the majority of the race,” he said.

"Max was coming back at the end there but our tyre deg was higher from halfway through the first stint and it was hard to combat that.

"Ferrari just seemed lighter on the tyres and obviously they had a pace advantage and that gives you more strategic options.

"Losing Checo [Perez] was obviously hugely disappointing.

"It is unlucky for them today with Carlos but our pace at the end of the race, we still have the fastest lap, but we didn't have the range we had yesterday and that is something we need to understand.

"Over the two races we have only given away five points with Max so it is not too bad.

"We are hugely disappointed with Checo. I don't think Mercedes like our cars going around the outside of Turn 4.

"We will bounce back in France."

