Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said he was ‘incredibly unlucky’ as the team suffered two retirements at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Spaniard retired early with a hydraulics problem before the race even reached the 10th lap, and by the 20th his teammate Charles Leclerc was out from what looked to be a potentially race-winning position after a flurry of tyre changes.

That left the Spaniard and Monegasque on the sidelines as rivals Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez pulled away with a comfortable one-two led by the Dutchman.

Speaking to Sky Sport, Sainz said: "The hydraulics went in lap eight or nine and that is it. It's a shame because I had taken care of my tyres and I was about to start pushing. As soon as I did that this happened - the hydraulics went.

"So far, the season is not going my way.

"I don't know if my car has had this problem before - I don't think so.

"We know we need to improve, we have been pretty good with reliability from my side, but we have just been incredibly unlucky with one thing or another.

"From my point of view, I can't seem to do two consecutive races without something happening. It's a shame but we are a team and we are going to stay united because I am sure better days will come."

Team principal Mattia Binotto admitted he was worried about the car after a double retirement: "Certainly it is a concern. Reliability is always a key factor in the battle - as well as the performance.

"We're not fully reliable but the team will stay focused, try to address the issues and to be stronger on the future.

"We need to understand what happened today. Not all issues are the same. It will take time to analyse. We don't know the issue yet.”

Concerns were exacerbated as one Haas retired too with a problem with an engine supplied by Ferrari.

“We need to analyse those ones,” Binotto admitted. “I think one is not to do with our supply components. We'll look at the issues but it's more to have technical feedback."

