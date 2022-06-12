Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the Azerbaijani Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 13:00 on 12 June 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays.
Highlights
HAMILTON INTO FIFTH
He attacks Ricciardo down the inside on a left turn, and he makes the most of his relatively fresher tyres.
FERRARI OUT
Here's Leclerc giving up.
ZHOU CALLED IN
He's asked to box with another technical issue, and he appears utterly FED UP with the news. Is this another Ferrari technical problem?
VERSTAPPEN EXTENDS LEAD
He's 5.5 seconds clear, Russell is 10 seconds behind Russell in third. His teammate Hamilton is in sixth, just behind Ricciardo.
LECLERC ENGINE FAILURE
That's it, a disaster for the Italian team. 'Problem, problem, engine.'
He rolls off into the pits, and it's a straight Red Bull scrap.
VERSTAPPEN PITS
Leclerc takes the lead, and they're both on hards. Perez is a few seconds behind him.
HAMILTON INTO NINTH
He passes Ocon on the inside after trailing him for the past seven laps.
PEREZ PITS
Leclerc into second.
VERSTAPPEN PASSES PEREZ
Leclerc is well behind, 11 seconds, but he is faster than the Red Bull pair. The Dutchman sweeps past his teaamate to take the lead though.
VETTEL LOCKS UP
He flies off the track on turn three and swiftly gets back on track, behind Tsunoda. Hamilton, who pitted, is in 10th.
YELLOW FLAG TAKEN OFF
The race is back on in earnest. Leclerc has dropped to third after pitting. He's on hards now.
SAINZ IS OUT
He's struggling to restart his car after running off at turn four. Another disaster, another failure.
PEREZ - 'STRUGGLING FOR TRACTION'
A potential opportunity for both Leclerc and Verstappen here.
DRS ENABLED
But Verstappen is hunting him down now. Leclerc is on the defensive now. Perez has the chance to pull away.
SAINZ - 'RED BULL IS QUICK'
The front three are pulling away.
WATCH THE START
Here's how Perez got pole.
HAMILTON SEVENTH
Latifi has a 10 second stop-start penalty, in 19th.
Russell is in fifth, and no major changes otherwise so far.
PEREZ BUILDING A LEAD
Already it's 1.3 seconds between Perez and Leclerc, meaning Verstappen could be struggling if he doesn't pass Leclerc soon.
OFF WE GO
Leclerc gets off well, but locks up and Perez takes first. Verstappen holds off Sainz, but the Dutchman is already looking to attack.
FORMATION LAP
The cars are out to warm up their tyres.
ZESTY TEMPERATURES AHEAD OF THE RACE
Forget porpoising, there could be a more pressing physical drivers for the race.
LECLERC ON POLE-WINNING LAP
We're 10 minutes away from the greenlight, and formation lap will be soon.
HAMILTON ON, ER, PORPOISING TOO
Everyone's having their say.
RICCIARDO ON PORPOISING
While the focus is on the Mercedes, it's a problem that remains for other drivers too.
WOLFF DEFENDS HAMILTON
The team principal spoke ahead of today's race
CAN FERRARI TAKE ADVANTAGE OF RED BULL TROUBLES
Here's our blog looking at the race, and perhaps the season, ahead.
HOW THEY LINE UP
Here's the starting positions for all the drivers, with the race due to start in 45 minutes.
AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX - LIVE