12/06/22 - 1:00 PM
Azerbaijani Grand Prix
Baku City Circuit • Race
26/51

HAMILTON INTO FIFTH

He attacks Ricciardo down the inside on a left turn, and he makes the most of his relatively fresher tyres.

12:48 

FERRARI OUT

Here's Leclerc giving up.

24/51 

ZHOU CALLED IN

He's asked to box with another technical issue, and he appears utterly FED UP with the news. Is this another Ferrari technical problem?

23/51 

VERSTAPPEN EXTENDS LEAD

He's 5.5 seconds clear, Russell is 10 seconds behind Russell in third. His teammate Hamilton is in sixth, just behind Ricciardo.

20/51 

LECLERC ENGINE FAILURE

That's it, a disaster for the Italian team. 'Problem, problem, engine.'

He rolls off into the pits, and it's a straight Red Bull scrap.

19/51 

VERSTAPPEN PITS

Leclerc takes the lead, and they're both on hards. Perez is a few seconds behind him.

12:37 

HAMILTON INTO NINTH

He passes Ocon on the inside after trailing him for the past seven laps.

17/51 

PEREZ PITS

Leclerc into second.

15/51 

VERSTAPPEN PASSES PEREZ

Leclerc is well behind, 11 seconds, but he is faster than the Red Bull pair. The Dutchman sweeps past his teaamate to take the lead though.

13/51 

VETTEL LOCKS UP

He flies off the track on turn three and swiftly gets back on track, behind Tsunoda. Hamilton, who pitted, is in 10th.

12/51 

YELLOW FLAG TAKEN OFF

The race is back on in earnest. Leclerc has dropped to third after pitting. He's on hards now.

9/51

SAINZ IS OUT

He's struggling to restart his car after running off at turn four. Another disaster, another failure.

7/51 

PEREZ - 'STRUGGLING FOR TRACTION'

A potential opportunity for both Leclerc and Verstappen here.

5/51 

DRS ENABLED

But Verstappen is hunting him down now. Leclerc is on the defensive now. Perez has the chance to pull away.

4/51 

SAINZ - 'RED BULL IS QUICK'

The front three are pulling away.

12:09 

WATCH THE START

Here's how Perez got pole.

3/51 

HAMILTON SEVENTH

Latifi has a 10 second stop-start penalty, in 19th.

Russell is in fifth, and no major changes otherwise so far.

2/51 

PEREZ BUILDING A LEAD

Already it's 1.3 seconds between Perez and Leclerc, meaning Verstappen could be struggling if he doesn't pass Leclerc soon.

1/51

OFF WE GO

Leclerc gets off well, but locks up and Perez takes first. Verstappen holds off Sainz, but the Dutchman is already looking to attack.

12:00

FORMATION LAP

The cars are out to warm up their tyres.

11:55 

ZESTY TEMPERATURES AHEAD OF THE RACE

Forget porpoising, there could be a more pressing physical drivers for the race.

11:45 

LECLERC ON POLE-WINNING LAP

We're 10 minutes away from the greenlight, and formation lap will be soon.

11:35 

HAMILTON ON, ER, PORPOISING TOO

Everyone's having their say.

11:30 

RICCIARDO ON PORPOISING

While the focus is on the Mercedes, it's a problem that remains for other drivers too.

11:15 

HOW THEY LINE UP

Here's the starting positions for all the drivers, with the race due to start in 45 minutes.

11:09 

AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX - LIVE