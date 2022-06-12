Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the Formula One drivers’ championship as he won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It was a Red Bull one-two on the streets of Baku as Sergio Perez finished in second.

Ad

Mercedes could point to a relatively successful race with George Russell third and Lewis Hamilton fourth, but their problems with porpoising continue to hold them back. Hamilton dropped down into seventh early on but with fewer than 10 points remaining, he could flick DRS on and drag himself back to fourth for the German team.

Azerbaijani Grand Prix Verstappen celebrates 'incredible pace' of Red Bull at Baku 2 HOURS AGO

Verstappen began in third place behind Charles Leclerc in pole and Perez in second.

Perez leapt into the lead on the first turn and as Verstappen closed in, Carlos Sainz suffered Ferrari’s first Did Not Finish as he suffered from a hydraulics problem, compounding the Red Bull advantage with the Spaniard noting early on that 'Red Bull is quick' - it had already appeared their race to lose.

While there were early concerns for Red Bull, after rear wing problems in FP1 and Perez complaining early that he was 'struggling for traction' there was no doubt over the result as soon as Verstappen made his move.

Verstappen then hunted down his rival and teammate to take the lead. But after a round of pitstops Leclerc had the lead, only to suffer an engine failure on lap 20 - 'Problem, problem, engine' - which saw the Red Bull team pull away.

DRIVER OF THE DAY - MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL)

He was not brilliant but he was ruthless. In third at the start he seized on the mistakes from Ferrari and closed in on his teammate, brushing him aside with superior race pace.

His father Jos Verstappen may have hinted at unhappiness behind the scenes, but those complaints will fade if he continues to win.

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

1/51 - OFF WE GO

Leclerc gets off well, but locks up and Perez takes first. Verstappen holds off Sainz, but the Dutchman is already looking to attack.

9/51 - 9/51 SAINZ IS OUT

He's struggling to restart his car after running off at turn four. Another disaster, another failure.

15/51 - VERSTAPPEN PASSES PEREZ

Leclerc is well behind, 11 seconds, but he is faster than the Red Bull pair. The Dutchman sweeps past his teammate to take the lead though.

PIT EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

20/51 - LECLERC ENGINE FAILURE

That's it, a disaster for the Italian team. 'Problem, problem, engine.'

BEST OVERTAKE OF THE DAY

44/51 - HAMILTON INTO FOURTH

With DRS on the straight, Hamilton sweeps by. Third and fourth for Mercedes now.

Azerbaijani Grand Prix Wolff defends Hamilton's recent results after he finishes seventh in qualifying 7 HOURS AGO