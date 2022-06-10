Sebastian Vettel has revealed that Formula 1 have made a mistake in removing Michael Masi from his position as race director.

This comes after a hectic Grand Prix in Monaco last month, where criticism was thrown towards the race directors as the start of the race was delayed by 45 minutes.

Michael Masi lost his position as race director after the finale of last season’s championship decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton led until the final lap of the race as the controversial decision - to let only a certain amount of lapped cars un-lap themselves - went on to cost Hamilton the championship.

However, Vettel believes that the race directors now in charge of Formula 1 do not have the required experience or practice to deal with the pressure of the job.

Vettel told PA news agency: “What we are missing now is the experience that Michael had and brought to the job because he did it for so long and grew up with it.

“It is not an easy position now because there is more focus and more spotlight on what is happening at Race Control.

“But I hope things calm down and we find a way to work together, as in the drivers and the FIA. You cannot make everybody happy, but we need to try and make both sides more happy.”

He explained: “Michael has been very focused and determined to do a good job. I don't know what is in store for his future, but I hope he sticks around because overall he has done a very good job.

"There was a lot of controversy surrounding the last race but that shouldn't be because if you look at the bigger picture he has done really well.”

The FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has also spoken on the issue of the race directors following the dealing of the torrential rain experienced in Monaco.

He told Speedweek: “We have a great many tasks ahead of us. Formula 1 alone is a huge challenge. The GP drivers have asked me to take care of the Race Control issue.”

Ben Sulayem’s goal is to take into consideration the feedback given by drivers and relay that into the training of race directors in Geneva.

“I can’t very well search for new race directors on Google or buy them on Amazon. Race directors have to be trained carefully and over years.

“The race directors of the future will be trained in Geneva. We achieve three goals at the same time – training, the current race stewards get more practice, and we have more experts on hand when there is an emergency.”

The key to dealing with high-stake race situations such as the title decider in Abu Dhabi is having the experience.

The new setup of having a collective team to direct the race is yet to confirm whether it was a good idea, or not, by the FIA with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas sharing the role.

If more indecisive actions are on show in the coming races , then perhaps, Vettel may be proven to be right about Masi’s position as race director.

