The preparations for the new Formula 1 season are underway, and away from the sidepod controversy, there is plenty going on in the background in Bahrain.

The first round in Barcelona gave the teams the chance to identify their major strengths and weaknesses, and now they are in the Middle East as they attempt to refine their designs and practices. Here are some of the key talking points of Day 1 in Bahrain.

Will Haas show up on the track?

It has been a tough time for the US team after they terminated Nikita Mazepin's contract with immediate effect, and ended Uralkali's title sponsorship following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision regarding Mazepin and Uralkali are understandable following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin, but it has nevertheless left Haas with an uncertain future. In the wider scheme of things - it’s irrelevant - but it has some bearing on the upcoming season.

There are hints that there are logistical problems to solve. Mazepin has been replaced by former driver Kevin Magnussen, but he has yet to get behind the wheel.

There has been a delay in getting the necessary equipment to the team, and they have been unable to get their drivers on the track so far, with hopes they can do it in time for second practice.

If they can solve the problems that will be a relief, but until things return to normal at the team there will be speculation that the effects of the war will continue to prove an obstacle for the team.

Will cars stop bouncing?

At Barcelona the teams discovered that their cars were prone to bouncing along straights as air underneath the cars became disrupted when drivers put their feet down.

In the past two weeks there’s been the chance to adapt the designs, with teams working together to ensure the problem is solved. Longer stays on the floors have been discussed as one option. By having flexible floor edges they can introduce downforce, but it also can lead to airflows being interrupted and forcing the car upwards and off the track, which is counterproductive - meaning a compromise needs to be found, and an agreement between teams would stop anyone gaining an unfair advantage.

Drivers pay tribute to Ukraine

Formula 1 has become increasingly politically aware over recent years, and the war in Ukraine saturates news coverage right now. Unsurprisingly this has been reflected by the teams and individual drivers.

Sebastian Vettel is wearing a helmet with the Ukraine national colours, while protesting the war.

And the drivers came together with their own tribute.

There will likely be more over the coming days.

