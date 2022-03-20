Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said he was ‘so happy’ with his win at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Monegasque driver had two wins for Ferrari - both in 2019 - going into the race but ended with a third victory in dramatic circumstances.

Ad

While Leclerc had led for most of the race he lost position on occasion and appeared to be under threat from Max Verstappen before Red Bull’s remarkable collapse at the death

Bahrain Grand Prix ‘I wasn’t expecting an apology’ - Hamilton reacts to FIA report A DAY AGO

Speaking to Sky Sports, Leclerc said: "I'm so happy.

"The last two years have been extremely difficult for the team.

"One-two today with Carlos [Sainz], we couldn’t hope for better.

"It’s incredible to be back at the top."

Leclerc is the first driver from Monaco to lead the F1 standings, albeit after just one race.

Bahrain Grand Prix Wolff: Mercedes could lap half a second slower than Red Bull and Ferrari A DAY AGO