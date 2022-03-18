George Russell says the ‘pace is just not there’ as Mercedes took part in Free Practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

Red Bull and Ferrari were again the fastest as they continued to dominate, and new Mercedes driver Russell was concerned that traditionally smaller teams were also faster than them.

Ad

“I think it’s clear it’s all about lap time and we’re not where we want to be,” he told Sky Sports.

Formula 1 Haas boss: 'No possibility to keep' Mazepins after Russian invasion AN HOUR AGO

“We made a bit of progress on some issues, but the pace is just not there at the moment.

“We need to really go over the data tonight to understand where we’re struggling.

"We’re a long way off the pace with Red Bull and Ferrari, even the likes of AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo [are] seemingly on our pace or even quicker, so we’ve got a bit of work to do.”

Russell said his team would now be working on finding areas for improvement.

“We were consistently over a second slower than where our rivals are. I need to look into the data a bit, we’re not overly happy with the car right now. But if anyone can, our team can.”

Formula 1 Norris claims 'biggest ever' F1 chases are to make 'better racing' 2 HOURS AGO