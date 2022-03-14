Lewis Hamilton stated there are “no friends on track” as he prepares to reunite with Max Verstappen for the first time since their nail-biting - and highly controversial - season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The 2022 Formula 1 season gets underway in Bahrain from March 18-20 where Verstappen and Hamilton will do battle once again after their epic battle which concluded last season, with the Dutchman claiming his first World Championship title in dramatic fashion at seven-time champion Hamilton’s expense.

Verstappen’s victory was marred by controversy as Hamilton, who had led for much of the race, saw his rhythm disrupted by a crash at the back of the pack, which got yellow flags waving and saw the safety car enter the fray. The Brit stayed on track while his Red Bull rival opted to pit for fresh tyres.

Race director Michael Masi allowed the initial five lapped cars between the pair to unlap themselves, rather than all lapped cars which is the standard procedure, leading to Verstappen overtaking on fresh tyres on the final lap and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a blockbuster finale.

"We see each other in the paddocks, things are normal, we’re two drivers, pretty much like you, we have a sense of how much we like driving. On the other side, we’re ruthless, that’s what you have to be, in business, hopefully with a bit of compassion," Hamilton said last week.

“We’re fighters, there’s no friends on the track, and so it’s a constant... some days we get it right, sometimes we get it wrong, but it’s important we keep respect.”

WHAT HAPPENED IN TESTING?

A lot has changed since then with new cars, fresh faces and rule changes, however some rivalries will remain very much intact. The pendulum between Mercedes and Red Bull, which for so many years has swung towards the former, has now taken an emphatic swing in favour of the latter.

Pre-season testing can sometimes be taken with a pinch of salt with teams reluctant to reveal their hand before the game has begun. Initial signs suggest Red Bull and Ferrari are looking promising, while McLaren could be classed as underdogs looking to mark out their territory.

Noise from the Mercedes garage has so far sounded rather downbeat. Hamilton is joined by up-and-coming British talent George Russell, who was plying his trade with Williams before taking the hot seat next to this compatriot with Valtteri Bottas departing for Alfa Romeo.

Both Hamilton and Russell have voiced early concerns about the way their cars are shaping up ahead of the season curtain raiser, the main culprit seemingly aerodynamics and structural changes to the car, which the British pairing are grappling to get under control ahead of lights out on Sunday.

However, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz isn’t buying Mercedes pessimism and suggests they are knowingly playing down their chances. “It’s typical Mercedes, typical George, hype up the others and then come to the first race and blow the competition away,” the Spaniard said.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Image credit: Getty Images

