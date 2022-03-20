Max Verstappen is predicting a ‘very close race’ at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The current champion is in P2 on the grid, alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in pole.

Behind him is Carlos Sainz, Leclerc’s teammate, and that could cause him problems as he looks to move into a leading position in the season’s first race.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Dutchman said: “We have to score points.

“We have a competitive car and we’ll try to fight for the win. Let's see how the race is going to go. It’s a long race, it’s always a difficult race on tyres.

“It’ll be good. I think it will be very close again.

"Last year it was decided on the last few laps and it'll probably be similar but we’ll try to attack, of course.

“The support I’ve had over the years has been incredible. I look forward to another year of it.”

