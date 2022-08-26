Audi are set to join Formula 1 in 2026, with the move described as a "major moment" in the sport by current F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

German manufacturer Audi - part of the Volkswagen Group - will be a power unit supplier and at the announcement in Spa ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, they stated that they will communicate which team they will be working with by the end of this year.

The move comes in the same month that F1 revealed new power unit regulations, which have been designed with a view to encouraging new entrants to the sport.

F1 president Domenicali said: “I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator.

"This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

"We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

Audi chairman Markus Duesmann echoed Domenicali's excitement at the impending move.

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” said Duesmann.

“Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory.

"The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry.

"With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

