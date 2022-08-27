Sergio Perez led the way in the third practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen was second quickest with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in third.
Ad
After two sessions which ended with downpours, little rain was expected in the weekend's final practice session.
Belgian Grand Prix
'Gives me hope' - Hamilton optimistic despite Mercedes struggles
Mercedes had struggled to make the most of the chance offered up to them as Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen took grid penalties that would send them to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.
The leading pair were joined by Zhou Guanyu along with four other riders - so far - when the Alfa driver, impressing on Saturday, elected to take a new gearbox.
- 'Gives me hope' - Hamilton optimistic despite Mercedes struggles
- Verstappen: 'We have to' attack at Spa despite grid penalty
- Szafnauer wishes Piastri 'had a bit more integrity' as contract dispute persists
With Spa being a circuit that lends itself to overtaking more easily compared to other races on the horizon, teams decided to take new parts here and hope to make up places during the race.
Verstappen courted censure as stewards noted he failed to slow sufficiently under yellow flags, while Leclerc brought out a red flag as he spun into a gravel trap, but assured his team that he did not think his car was damaged.
Mercedes’ top performer was George Russell was six, with Lewis Hamilton out of the top 10, with Leclerc seventh.
Belgian Grand Prix
Verstappen quickest in FP2 at Belgian GP
Belgian Grand Prix
'Still deeply in love with the sport' - Hamilton continues to rebuff retirement talk
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad