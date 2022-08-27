Lewis Hamilton is giving up on this season’s Mercedes and already looking towards the next campaign.

Fourth flatters the Mercedes which is almost two seconds off the pace of the quickest driver, current world champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver is just one of many cars that will hope to battle through the pack with superior pace, especially with the Spa circuit expected to encourage overtaking.

Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying, Hamilton praised his team but could not hide his disappointment.

"Everyone is working for improvements," he said.

"We came here very optimistic we could be close, but to be 1.8 seconds behind is a real kick in the teeth.”

Hamilton continued, saying he was already looking forward to a fresh start next year.

He said: "It's a car we continue to struggle with and definitely won't miss it at the end of the year. For me, it's just focusing on how we build and design next year's car.

"The teams ahead of us are in another league and our car looked so much different today. We've got a lot of work to do, and we'll do the best we can with what we have for the rest of the season."

