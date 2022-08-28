Carlos Sainz is expecting a strong challenge from the very start from Sergio Perez at Spa.

Ferrari driver Sainz is in pole position as Max Verstappen gave up pole due to a grid penalty after taking new parts for his Red Bull.

However the current world champion’s team-mate, Perez, is alongside him on the front row in second place.

Both Ferrari drivers, Sainz and Charles Leclerc, have acknowledged Red Bull’s superior pace so far in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, and speaking to Sky Sports, Sainz admitted the danger.

"If Checo passes me, I will try to get him back later," Sainz said.

"We know the strength of their car is the top speed, ours is maybe a bit more in the corners - although Red Bull this weekend have also been looking strong in the corners.

"It's tough, but at the same time if he passes there is nothing you can do.

"I can only focus on myself, get a good start and get good speed out of Turn 1 and lead into Eau Rouge."

