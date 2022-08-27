Share
Follow the Belgian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 16:00 on 27 August 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - Live
GRID PENALTIES - EXPLAINED
Seven drivers are taking a hit this weekend, and here's a helpful explainer.
HAMILTON STILL HAS 'HOPE'
Here's Lewis Hamilton hoping for a Saturday turnaround.
PEREZ QUICKEST
Here's how FP3 went.
WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE OF BELGIAN GP QUALIFYING
Will Max Verstappen take pole? Will Charles Leclerc? No! They've taken grid penalties. All this insight is just the start.
