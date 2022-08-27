27/08/22 - 4:00 PM
Belgian Grand Prix
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps • Qualifying
Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - Live

14:22 

GRID PENALTIES - EXPLAINED

Seven drivers are taking a hit this weekend, and here's a helpful explainer.

14:01 

WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE OF BELGIAN GP QUALIFYING

Will Max Verstappen take pole? Will Charles Leclerc? No! They've taken grid penalties. All this insight is just the start.

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - Live