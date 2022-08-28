Share
avant-match
Race
LAP 44/44 - VERSTAPPEN WINS THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX!
Verstappen caps off a superb afternoon after starting all the way in P14! Perez crosses the line in 2nd, with Sainz in 3rd.
Leclerc just about gets back past Alonso for fifth place! That was a nerve-wracking last lap for the Ferrari!
LAP 43/44 - LECLERC PITS!
That may have been a bad call to come in for softs for Leclerc to set the fastest lap, but Leclerc comes back out and Alonso takes 5th place ahead of him! If he cannot get back past the Alpine, that would be a stinker of a call from Ferrari.
LAP 40/44 - FIVE LAPS TO GO
George Russell may have left this too late to catch Carlos Sainz. He may have run wide in the previous lap, as the gap is back up to around 2.4 seconds. He has four laps to make up that gap now.
Meanwhile, out in front, Verstappen is a huge 16.7 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.
The best fight on the track is for P10, which Albon currently holds. There are five cars behind him all fighting it out for the final point, with all of them bunched up and separated by less than five seconds between them.
LAP 36/44 - RUSSELL REALLY CATCHING SAINZ!
Sainz is in trouble here. Russell has closed the gap to just over two seconds. Can the Mercedes driver get the final podium place in the last nine laps of this race?
Meanwhile, in the fight for 10th, Albon is just ahead of a train of cars behind him. Stroll, Norris and Zhou are all just behind the Williams and all of these drivers are fighting for the final world championship point.
LAP 35/44 - TEN LAPS TO GO
With ten laps left of this race, here are the standings:
VER, PER, SAI, RUS, LEC, ALO, GAS, VET, OCO, ALB.
Russell is catching Sainz ahead of him, and the gap stands at around four seconds.
LAP 32/44 - LECLERC UP INTO P5
Leclerc gets back up into P5, sailing right past the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel down the Kemmel straight.
LAP 31/44 - VERSTAPPEN PITS
Verstappen comes in for a set of medium tyres, so we will see how he can manage those and if they will last until the end of the race. This is now his race to lose.
LAP 30/44 - RUSSELL PITS
Russell pits from P2, and fits the harder tyres. He comes back out in P4, nine seconds behind Sainz. He is also ahead of Leclerc, who is currently in P6.
LAP 28/44 - PEREZ PITS FROM P2
Perez comes in from P2, and fits a set of the harder compound tyres. He emerges back out in P3 behind George Russell. Crucially, he emerges over two seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz, who has already pitted.
LAP 26/44 - SAINZ PITS
Sainz has come into the pits from P3. He fits a set of hard compound, and that should last him until the end of this race.
Ferrari double stack, and Leclerc also comes in. He has opted for the mediums, so he may be pressuring his team-mate later on in this race.
STANDINGS: VER, PER, RUS, SAI, VET, OCO, LEC, ALB, RIC, STR.
LAP 23/44 - VERSTAPPEN EXTENDS GAP TO 8.5 SECS
Verstappen is driving beautifully here, and he is constantly extending the gap by a considerable chunk every lap out in front. He is now almost nine seconds clear of Perez. Another ten seconds would put him a whole pit stop ahead of his nearest challenger on the track.
STANDINGS: VER, PER, SAI, RUS, LEC, ALO, VET, OCO, ALB, RIC.
LAP 21/44 - PEREZ GETS PAST SAINZ
Sergio Perez has got past Sainz as well, and the Red Bulls are clearly miles quicker than the Ferraris on pure pace. He glides past down the back straight towards Les Combes with the help of DRS. Is a RBR one-two on the cards here?
LAP 19/44 - VERSTAPPEN EXTENDS GAP OUT IN FRONT
Verstappen is going very quick out on track. He has already pulled out a five second gap to Carlos Sainz behind him. This stint will be crucial for the Dutchman. Meanwhile, Perez has completely closed the gap to Sainz, and is in DRS range.
Meanwhile, Leclerc opts to stay out an extra five laps on his medium tyres, and may pit for the harder compound in the next stint, abandoning the one-stop strategy.
LAP 18/44 - VERSTAPPEN GETS PAST SAINZ AND LEADS THE RACE!
What a moment that could be in this race! Verstappen has made up the two second gap to Sainz, and closes up to DRS range. He uses his rear wing to get past the Ferrari into Les Combes and he has the lead of the race after 18 laps despite starting down in P14! Brilliant work from Red Bull so far.
LAP 17/44 - BRILLIANT OVERTAKE
Best overtake of the race so far! Ocon makes a brilliant pass on Ricciardo down the back of Blanchimont into the bus stop chicane, and almost gets Albon as well into the final corner, but the Willliams just about holds him off. Ocon up into P10.
LAP 16/44 - VERSTAPPEN PITS!
Verstappen finally decides to come into the pits. Sainz emerges back out in front of the Red Bull, but Verstappen comes out back out in front of his team-mate. That first stint has worked out perfectly for the Dutchman! He can now push from here and try to close the gap to Carlos Sainz, who is still out in front.
Meanwhile, Russell makes an overtake on Leclerc down the back straight with the help of DRS and moves up into P4!
LAP 15/44 - PEREZ PITS
Perez pits from P2, and that looks like it was a good call from the Red Bull team. He emerges nack out in P3, and crucially right in front of Leclerc and Russell.
The Ferrari tries to attack the Red Bull down the back straight into the Les Combes chicane, but Perez goes defensive and maintains the position.
LAP 14/44 - RUSSELL PITS
Russell pits from P3 for a set of mediums. He emerges back out in P7, behind Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen has extended his gap to Perez to 3.5 seconds and says to his engineer on the radio that he is trying his best to extend the stint on these soft tyres to try to make the one-stop come into play.
Standings: VER, PER, SAI, VET, STR, RUS, ZHO
LAP 13/44 - VERSTAPPEN STAYS OUT
Verstappen has opted not to pit, and it looks like he is staying out for the time being. Meanwhile, both Ocon and Ricciardo come in for fresh hards and come back out in 15th and 16th respectively.
LAP 12/44 - SAINZ PITS
Sainz has pitted from the lead for a set of mediums, and it seems that Ferrari are trying to force the undercut! Meanwhile, Verstappen takes the lead of the Grand Prix after getting past Perez down the Kemmel straight. Verstappen is expected to pit at the end of this lap. Let's see if that happens.
LAP 11/44 - VERSTAPPEN ATTACKING PEREZ
Perez now holds off an advancing Verstappen into Les Combes. The Mexican is now 1.2 seconds behind the race leader, Carlos Sainz.
Verstappen complains to the radio for his team-mate to let him past.
LAP 10/44 - VERSTAPPEN IS FASTEST MAN ON CIRCUIT
The Red Bull driver is now right behind Perez. Will the team order the Mexican to give up his position?
LAP 9/44 - LECLERC GETS PAST BOTH ALPHATAURIS
Leclerc is up to P14 after getting past both Gasly and Tsunoda on the previous lap. Sainz is already reporting very high degredation on his softer tyres.
LAP 8/44 - VERSTAPPEN UP TO P3
It did not take long did it! Verstappen eases past the Mercedes of George Russell down the Kemmel straight with the help of DRS. Only eight laps in, and he has made up a total of 11 positions. Perez is only 2.6 seconds up the road.
LAP 7/44 - DRS ENABLED
Verstappen is now up to 5th! He is six seconds off the lead! He gets past Vettel fairly easily into the bus stop chicane. He then moves up into 4th after gliding past Alonso down the Kemmel straight with the help of DRS. What a start for the Red Bull driver.
Leclerc may be attempting the one-stop strategy here. 40-ish laps is a long way to go on the medium tyres so let's see if that works!
LAP 6/44
Verstappen is now up into P6! He gets past Ricciardo into the bus stop chicane. The Red Bull is making solid progress, and he has Sebastian Vettel in front of him.
Ricciardo then drops down another place as Alex Albon gets past the McLaren into Les Combes chicane at the top of the hill.
LAP 5/44 - WE ARE BACK RACING
Green flag! The safety car comes back in but Sainz locks up into the last corner, which compromises him! The Ferrari remains in front, with Perez now looking behind him as Russell tries to get past.
Alonso tries to attack the Mercedes into Les Combes but Russell just about holds him off to remain in P3.
LAP 4/44 - LECLERC IS INTO THE PITS
Leclerc reports on the radio that he is seeing smoke from the front right. Ferrari call him in for new tyres and he scraps the soft compound for the more all-rounded yellow walled mediums.
Leclerc's engineer then says the reason for the smoke was that one of the visor tear-off strips found its way into the cooling ducts in the front-right wheel. That has now all been sorted for the Ferrari man. Safety car in this lap!
LAP 3/44 - STILL UNDER FULL SAFETY CAR
Bottas is definitely out of the race - he reports to his team that his Alfa Romeo is beached in the gravel trap.
LAP 2/44
RUNNING ORDER: Sainz, Perez, Russell, Alonso, Vettel.
Perez has made up places after that Lap 1 incident. Hamilton has stopped the car down the back straight towards the second to last corner. Safety car deployed.
Then more contact further back down the field! Latifi puts a tyre into the gravel in Les Combes and loses the rear end as a result, and then tags Bottas, causing the pair to spin out!
LAP 1/44 - LIGHTS OUT, AND HERE WE GO!
The lights go out here at Spa Francorchamps, and we are racing! Sainz leads into the La Source hairpin! Alonso is up into P2! Both Mercedes are behind him and Perez has has had a shocking start!
Then CONTACT! Hamilton tries to jump Alonso at the end of the Kemmel Straight into Les Combes and they hit each other! Hamilton may have terminal damage!
His engineer has told him to retire the car! Verstappen is up into P8!
DRIVERS ARE READY FOR THEIR FORMATION LAP
Here we go, lights out will commence at the end of this tour of the circuit!
CAN VERSTAPPEN STILL CHALLENGE FOR WIN FROM P14?
With Max Verstappen starting in P14, can the championship leader still challenge for the victory today?
Mercedes' strategists have said that the Dutch driver could be all the way up in P5 ten laps into the race. Let's see if that becomes a reality!
NOT LONG TO GO!
The cars are on the grid and the Belgian national anthem has just taken place on the starting line.
Talking about Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff has said that yesterday's performance in qualifying was one of the worst he has seen since he has been in charge of the Brackley-based outfit.
Lewis Hamilton could only manage P7, and George Russell qualified in P8. Hamilton was over 1.8 seconds slower than Verstappen in the final session.
However, it is a case of damage limitation as both cars move up some places on the grid due to the grid drops for Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.
SOME BREAKING NEWS
Some news that has just dropped in the last half an hour - the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for next year.
Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, said: "We always said that the race is a part of our tradition, and it has a very important space in our calendar, and this is a fact that we wanted to share in this moment.”
GOOD AFTERNOON AND WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this afternoon's Belgian Grand Prix here from Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, tucked away in the hills of the Ardennes Forest.
This is shaping up to be a mouthwatering contest, as Max Verstappen has to make his way through the field from P14, with Charles Leclerc also starting near the back of the grid like his championship rival due to penalties for components changes. Carlos Sainz starts this race on pole position despite Verstappen going fastest yesterday in qualifying.