Verstappen pounced as those ahead of him including Lewis Hamilton struggled.

Mercedes driver Hamilton retired after the first lap after colliding with Fernando Alonso while Valtteri Bottas also ended his race prematurely.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen acknowledged the early chaos.

"It was quite a hectic first lap to try to stay out of trouble...but once we settled in after the safety car, the car was really on rails," he said.

"Once we were in the lead, it was all about managing everything and this whole weekend has been incredible.

"It's been a weekend I couldn't imagine before, but we want more of them so we'll keep on working hard."

Team-mate Sergio Perez began in second place and finished just behind the Dutchman, but he was content with his performance.

"I really hoped for more today it was a good opportunity but Max was on another planet today, he was flying, he was untouchable,” he said.

"Especially the first stint was quite poor in terms of degradation but it is a strong result for the team.

"We managed to get a lot of points today which is important looking forward.

"It was a bit of chaos on lap one and I had a really poor start and lost key positions but managed to get them back into Turn 5."

