Lewis Hamilton has hailed Max Verstappen's 2022 Formula 1 season, stating the Dutchman has done "an amazing job" this year.

Verstappen edged out Hamilton in a hugely controversial final race of the season in Abu Dhabi last year, but it has been more straightforward for the Red Bull driver this season, having already claimed the title with four races to spare.

Ad

He's also set a new record for the most number of race wins in a season (14), beating the previous record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel who had 13 wins each. Verstappen could take that number to 16 if he wins this weekend in Brazil and at the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Brazilian Grand Prix Red Bull's Marko aims dig at Hamilton over cost breach comments 08/11/2022 AT 13:22

"I can't say that I've had time to study every aspect of what Max has done this year, but I think he's done an amazing job," Hamilton told Sky Sports

"He's done everything that he had to do. The team provided him with an amazing car and he's delivered pretty much every weekend.

"He can be proud of the job that he's done. I know what it feels to be in a position like that.

"He's got a chance to win more races, the next two races, so he could take that record that he's now taken even further if we can't stop him, or Ferrari can't stop him.

"There's not really much more to say, he's done a great job."

In contrast, it has been a frustrating season for Hamilton as he looks for a first win of the season. The seven-time world champion came close at Silverstone and Zandvoort and never finished an F1 season without a race victory,

However, he believes it is possible to end that rut in Sao Paulo, with wet weather likely to play a part this weekend.

"Honestly, every time we arrive at a track, we're surprised one way or another," said Hamilton. "Either by how big the gap is or how close we are, so I won't know until tomorrow where that is.

"I don't know if the car will be spectacular here, I don't know if we'll be as close as we were last race - I don't think we will, but I hope we're surprised and that's not the case.

"We kind of know where our car is going to work and which corners it won't work in, so I anticipate it's not going to be the easiest on track, but there's weather, there's all sorts that could come into it."

Following the Brazilian Grand Prix, the 2022 season comes to a close in Abu Dhabi next week. Hamilton believes that Mercedes' lack of straight-line speed will cause a problem at the Yas Marina Circuit, and therefore feels Sao Paulo is his best chance of success.

"My focus is maximising the next two races," he added. "I think us as a team is focused on making sure that we have a car that we can compete with next year.

"Out of the next two races, this is the best option we'll have, or the closest I think we'll be. I think Abu Dhabi with those long straights will be difficult."

Brazilian Grand Prix Verstappen has 'always been a boss' but has room to progress on technique says ex-Red Bull chief 08/11/2022 AT 12:15