The seven-time world champion was in scintillating form as he kept his title challenge alive with a brilliant victory in Sao Paulo.

Hamilton had to start the race 10th on the grid due to penalties for taking a new engine to Brazil and a technical infringement, and the Mercedes was called to the stewards once again after the race after loosening his seatbelt on his in-lap as he picked up a Brazilian flag after the race.

But fears of a points deduction or yet another harsh penalty were dismissed as he was given a €5000 fine, as well as an additional €20,000 fine suspended until the end of 2022.

The Stewards gave their full verdict and reason for the fine.

The statement read: "The driver of car 44, Lewis Hamilton, undid his seat belts on the in-lap at the end of the race. While the Stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo the seatbelts while the car is in motion. Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant. Further, Formula 1 drivers set the example for junior categories. It is critical that junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times. The suspension of the penalty is subject to compliance with Appendix L, Ch. III of the ISC during the period specified."

