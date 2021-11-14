Lewis Hamilton triumphed in Sao Paolo to keep title hopes alive with a memorable performance.after edging out Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion, starting tenth on the grid, overtook Verstappen 12 laps from the end to take an absolutely vital and well deserved victory.

Verstappen, whose overall lead is now cut to 13 points, finished second, with Valtteri Bottas completing the podium in third place.

With three races remaining, one of the best title races in recent memories looks like it could still go down to the wire.

Following his win, Hamilton was full of praise for both his team and the crowd in Brazil.

He said: “I’m so grateful for the incredible support I’ve had this weekend. I haven’t had as much support as this since Silverstone.

"What a race. The team did a great job, Valtteri (Bottas) did a great job. With the penalties, it’s the hardest race weekend I’ve had”

HAMILTON FIGHTS BACK

Hamilton was hit with a five place grid penalty after taking a new engine to Brazil, and a further punishment over a DRS infringement in qualifying.

But the Mercedes driver stormed from tenth to third inside ten laps with just the two Red Bull drivers ahead of him after Valtteri Bottas surrendered his lead inside the opening minute of the race.

With Red Bull's Sergio Perez ahead of him, Hamilton faced his first real test, but took Perez on the Sienna straight to set up a 52-lap showdown between the defending world champion and overall leader Verstappen.

A Verstappen win would have left Hamilton with little hope, so the 36-year-old was relentless in attacking his title rival.

Hamilton appeared to have the better of Verstappen after activating DRS on the straight but with the Dutchman stronger on the corners and protected his position stubbornly.

But the Brit had the faster car and, with 11 laps to go, forced Verstappen to protect himself on the inside of turn one, before overtaking on the outside of turn four to the sound of huge cheers from the Brazilian crowd.

From then on Hamilton coasted to victory with Verstappen unable to compete with his pace.

Sergio Perez spoiled the perfect party by pinching his fastest lap point at the death, but Hamilton leaves Brazil knowing he's done everything in his power to keep himself in with a shout of number eight.

